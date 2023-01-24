Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
wgnsradio.com
MPD Asks "Do You Know Them"?
(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking the public for help in identifying some persons of interest. (left photo) Detectives are attempting to identify two persons of interest who preyed on an elderly man’s kindness and charged more than $1,400 to his bank card. On Jan. 21, the unidentified females asked the man if he could help them buy some items at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart. The 75-year-old man tried giving them money at first, they turned it down and asked him to go inside and pay for some items. Due to his physical abilities, he sat down with one of the females while the other took the man’s bank card and attempted to purchase a cart-full of items. The man confronted the woman saying he couldn’t afford all the items. He took his card and after arriving home, family members noticed a $1,400-plus charge from Walmart. If you know these individuals, contact Det. Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550.
WDEF
Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers
DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 23-25
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
wjle.com
Three Charged with Public Intoxication After Coming to Court Intoxicated
Three people believed to have come to General Sessions Court under the influence have been charged with public intoxication. Bond for 40-year-old Bradley Shane Redmon of King Ridge Road, Dowelltown, and 29-year-old Samantha Shaye Goodson of Hendrixson Road, Smithville, is $2,500 each and they will make a court appearance on January 26.
WDEF
Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
witzamfm.com
Man Uses False Identity to Gain Employment in Jasper
Jasper- The Jasper Police wrapped up an identity deception case on Wednesday. Officers say they were informed by a man in Chattanooga, Tennessee that his identity was being used by someone in Jasper for employment. Officers began their investigation and found the accused, Ronald Santos, working for a local business.
wjle.com
Former DCHS Cafeteria Employee Charged with Theft
A former cafeteria employee at DeKalb County High School has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing money from the wallet of a fellow worker there. 60-year-old Teena Cone Mooney of Rolling Acres Road, Smithville is under a $1,000 bond for theft of property under $1,000 and she will appear in General Sessions Court on February 2.
mymix1041.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, Chattanooga police searching for suspects
Local 3 News: A bicyclist died in the hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon, Chattanooga police said. According to officials, 62-year-old Darrell Kennedy was hit by a vehicle on the 1800 block of E 32nd Street just before 1:00. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators are working...
wgnsradio.com
Two-Vehicle Friday Night Crash in Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Friday night (1/27/2023) multi-vehicle crash resulted in injuries on the Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. Smyrna Fire-Rescue's B – Shift emergency service personnel responded to a 2-vehicle personal injury accident on Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. The accident involved a 4-door car and a 4-door SUV, both were white and compact size.
thunder1320.com
Former Coffee County preacher sentenced to 25 years in prison
A former preacher in the Coffee County community has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for Rape of a Child. David Kidder, age 77, on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to a charge of Rape of a Child and was sentenced to 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to be served at 100 percent. He was taken into custody immediately.
Nashville TITANS Detectives Leads to Two Arrests a Seizures of Weapons and Drugs
TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) this afternoon arrested convicted felon Trevor Anderson, 26, after learning he was wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday in Smyrna. Detectives located Anderson at a Donelson Pike hotel and followed him, with the assistance of a THP helicopter, as he rode as...
Homicide in McMinnville
According to a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office and the McMinnville Police Department started investigating an incident on Lance Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Through this joint investigation, officials said they had charged Jacob Omar Simpson...
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
WTVC
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
Two killed, six injured in Bedford Co. crash
Two people were killed in a collision involving two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Bedford County that left six others injured.
wgnsradio.com
High Dollar Purse Stolen from Local Business
A very expensive purse was stolen from the employee breakroom of a Medical Center Parkway business in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred at The Social Chair in the Fountains at Gateway on January 16, 2023. The unknown culprit stole a Prada brand purse that contained the victims ID, cash, debit and...
fox17.com
Rutherford County school bus driver in hot seat after incident with student
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County school bus driver was caught on tape using profanities to students and parents earlier in the week. A camera caught the driver using profanity at the students on Monday, and arguing with the parents and students again on Tuesday. The argument got so loud the police were called.
WDEF
Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
Comments / 0