Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013CJ CoombsHolt County, MO
The historic and stunning Atchison County Memorial Building was built in 1919CJ CoombsRock Port, MO
Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, MO
Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
Carol Mae Ball, age 93, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorials: Fairfax Methodist Church or John Richard American Legion Auxiliary Post 284, both of Fairfax.
Thomas A. Gibson, 75, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
John R. Pearce, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO or Fairfax Christian Church. Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
James Achenbach, 88 of Thurman, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
New lawmakers, hot school issue, highlight legislative briefings
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The new era of legislative coffees began in Page County Saturday morning with one major issue at the forefront. Under redistricting, new legislators appeared at legislative briefings in Shenandoah and Clarinda. And, discussion over the contentious Education Savings Account issue dominated both events. State Representative Tom Moore was among those voting against the bill which passed in both the Iowa House and Senate, and was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past week. Speaking at the Shenandoah briefing, Moore says opposing the bill "was not a difficult choice." Among other things, the Griswold Republican cited a lack of fiscal responsibility. He also expressed concerns over private schools losing autonomy through state regulations.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/27): Falls City's Strauss drops 46, Harlan rallies, LC impresses
(KMAland) -- Harlan rallied to a win, LC got a big win on the road, Treynor avenged a loss in a big way, AL shot red hot in a dominant win, Mormon Trail upset ACA, Falls City’s Strauss dropped 46 & more from KMAland boys basketball on Friday. HAWKEYE...
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA)
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Shen boil order lifted
(Shenandoah) -- Residents in a certain section of Shenandoah no longer have to boil their water. City officials have lifted a boil order-bottle water advisory for residents along East Ferguson Avenue and Hyak Drive now that test results have returned on water in that vicinity. Officials issued the advisory following a water main break in that area earlier this week.
Clarinda vs. East Mills
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/26): Clarinda beats East Mills, CAM fends off Stanton, Johnson-Brock beats Sacred Heart. Clarinda held off East Mills, CAM won a fun one with Stanton, Exira-EHK rolled and Johnson-Brock beat Falls City Sacred Heart in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.
Clarinda Council keeps liquidated damages from '22 street overlay project
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials are still tying up some loose ends from a street improvement project last year. Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously denied a request from Omni Engineering to waive $25,000 in liquidated damages the city withheld from the company’s final payment. Omni Engineering recently completed a street overlay project on South 16th Street from Main Street to the Highway 2/75 bypass for nearly $900,000. Under the terms of the contract, the city withheld $1,000 per day for every day past the contract end date that the project continued. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the company sent a letter to the city, saying extenuating circumstances caused the project to run long.
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/28): Conestoga wins team title, Louisville finishes in top 3
(KMAland) -- Conestoga claimed a team title, Louisville picked up a top three & North Andrew, Johnson County Central and Weeping Water had individual champs in KMAland girls wrestling on Saturday. GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT BETHANY) North Andrew had 25 points and finished in fourth place while Stanberry had...
Family of Shenandoah motorcyclist, Marine killed in California crash still searching for answers
(San Diego-Shenandoah) - The family members of a Shenandoah man killed in a southern California crash earlier this month are still looking for answers. The California Highway Patrol confirmed a 22-year-old man, later identified as Marine Sergeant Dominic Joseph Vance, was killed in a motorcycle accident in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California shortly before 11 p.m. on January 13 on Interstate 15 just south of Route 56. According to a release from the Highway Patrol, Vance’s motorcycle crashed with a Toyota sedan while traveling southbound causing him to be ejected from the bike and suffer fatal injuries. Additionally, the Patrol says three other vehicles were also subsequently involved in the accident with no other injuries reported.
Sidney's state championship coach McClintock steps aside
(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way. KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s...
Red Oak woman arrested on violation of parole
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Friday evening. According to a press release, Red Oak Police arrested 39-year-old Johna Christine Dolph on a valid warrant for violation of parole in the 400 block of East Valley Street. Dolph was transported to the Montgomery County...
Corning man booked for driving while revoked
(Corning) -- A Corning man faces charges following his arrest in Adams County Wednesday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Jeff Mendenhall was arrested for driving while revoked and failure to have an ignition interlock device. Authorities say Mendenhall's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 270th Street and Filbert Avenue.
