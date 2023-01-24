Read full article on original website
Three children safe after Grand Island kidnapping, car theft
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Three young children are safe after authorities say they were kidnapped overnight in sub-zero temperatures. Grand Island Police say a man reported his SUV stolen around 3:00 Sunday morning. Officers found the vehicle, but weren’t able to stop it and cut off their pursuit. They later found out the man’s five-year-old, one-year-old and seventh-month-old children were in the car.
NebraskaTV
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps
NebraskaTV
Geneva man sentenced for meth charges after law enforcement find meth following crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Geneva man has been sentenced after state troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near Mead in September of 2021 and found methamphetamine on the ground. According to United States Attorney Steven Russell, Kurt Heckenliable, 51, of Geneva, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable faced a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court.
News Channel Nebraska
Geneva man gets 15 years in prison for meth charges
GENEVA, Neb. -- A Geneva man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for methamphetamine charges. The U.S. Attorney announced that 51-year-old Kurt D. Heckenliable was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Heckenliable to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
News Channel Nebraska
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say
ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
klkntv.com
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
News Channel Nebraska
NTSB releases preliminary report for Auburn crash that killed Valparaiso man, former UNK student
AUBURN, Neb. -- Federal officials have released their preliminary findings after investigating a plane crash that killed two people in southeast Nebraska, including a former UNK baseball player. 24-year-old Colton Hill, of Kearney, and 41-year-old Dustan Biegler, of Valparaiso were killed in the crash near Auburn on January 11. According...
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
fox42kptm.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
News Channel Nebraska
Walter J. Walker
Hastings resident Walter J. Walker, 92, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln, NE. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military honors by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, January 30, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Walter’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
News Channel Nebraska
Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen
Hastings resident Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen, 83, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bill’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
WOWT
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man
AURORA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Endangered Missing Advisory for one member of an Aurora couple is canceled. The EMA for Robert Proctor has been automatically canceled by law enforcement because he has been missing for longer than 72 hours. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police on...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
tsln.com
Goes Joins Nebraska Beef Council Board
Kearney, NE – Mark Goes, a former livestock educator at Southeast Community College and cattle rancher from Odell, has been elected to the Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors in 2023. Goes will represent fellow beef producers in the council’s eighth district including Seward, Lancaster, Otoe, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer, Jefferson, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Goes will replace outgoing board member Gregg Wiedel from Hebron.
1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk boys hold off GI for third win
NORFOLK - Norfolk's outside shooting carried the day, as the Panthers made ten threes in their 58-51 win over Grand Island at home on Friday. Norfolk's shooting lifted them it what was a back-and-forth affair. It appeared the Panthers were on their way to an easy win, building an 11-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter. But Grand Island was able to trim Norfolk's lead to two, but could never get closer.
