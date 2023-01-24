Hastings resident Walter J. Walker, 92, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln, NE. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military honors by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, January 30, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Walter’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

