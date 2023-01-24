Read full article on original website
Inside Tom Emmer’s effort to keep the GOP’s razor-thin majority in line
Just days into Kevin McCarthy’s tenure, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska had an issue he needed the House speaker to address. Bacon told CNN he had the impression that two bills were being fast tracked for floor votes. Neither was on the calendar officially, but Bacon was worried. One of them was a hardline border bill authored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas that concerned some moderates because of the way it handled asylum claims. The other, the Fair Tax Act, moved to abolish the IRS and impose a hefty sales tax instead.
FEC wants answers on Rep. Santos’ chaotic treasurer switch
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos’ campaign committee is facing new questions from federal regulators after submitting paperwork listing a new treasurer who says he never took the job. The Federal Election Commission sent a letter Thursday to the Devolder Santos for Congress campaign seeking clarity on the switch. It’s the latest scrutiny for the congressman who has been caught fabricating many elements of his life story. The letter said the first-year Republican’s campaign “may have failed to include the true, correct, or complete treasurer information” on paperwork Wednesday listing Thomas Datwyler as its new treasurer and custodian of records. A message seeking comment was left with a campaign lawyer.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting. McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who...
Biden picks Zients as his next White House chief of staff
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced Jeff Zients as his next White House chief of staff, tapping an experienced technocrat who headed his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move came Friday as the Democratic president prepares for a reelection bid while facing investigations from a newly empowered House Republican majority. Zients succeeds Ron Klain, who led the White House through highs like passage of a massive infrastructure bill and the Democrats’ climate, health care and tax law and lows including the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Biden says Zients, like Klain, “understands what it means to lead a team” and “is as focused on getting things done.”
What to know about George Santos and his campaign finance issues as questions grow
Rep. George Santos began his third week as a congressman with an array of questions still swirling around the New York Republican’s personal and campaign finances. He ended the week with even more unanswered questions — after his campaign submitted a raft of changes to federal election regulators, including appearing to install a new campaign treasurer without that person’s permission.
S. Dakota GOP leader: Senator accused of harassment
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Senate Republican leader says that a committee will investigate a suspended senator for allegedly harassing a legislative aide during an exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding. Sen. Casey Crabtree, the Senate GOP leader, had declined to provide details of the allegations against fellow Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller on Thursday. The Senate voted to suspend her legislative powers. Crabtree says in a statement that Senate Republicans this week had received a “detailed report” from a staff member of the Legislative Research Council accusing Frye-Mueller of “inappropriate behavior and harassment related to private maternal matters, including childhood vaccines and breastfeeding.”
Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive. The organizer and host...
Biden formally announces Ron Klain is stepping down as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by Jeff Zients
President Joe Biden announced White House chief of staff Ron Klain will step down next week and will be replaced by Jeff Zients, the former Obama administration official who ran Biden’s Covid-19 response operation. Biden said there will be an “official transition” event at the White House next week...
Classified docs probe pushes Biden think tank into spotlight
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Joe Biden contemplated his next move in 2017 after decades in government, he considered a familiar path — creating a Washington-based think tank to focus on international affairs and diplomacy. It proved an easy sell and a lucrative one, too. Soft landings in the...
Peter Navarro contempt of Congress trial delayed for months over executive privilege issues
A federal judge on Friday delayed the contempt of Congress trial for former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro, likely for months, to allow for additional pre-trial debate over the role executive privilege could play when the case goes to a jury. Over the course of a nearly two-hour hearing Friday,...
DOJ tells senators it is working to satisfy Trump and Biden document demands without harming special counsel probes
The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kong residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed off on a two-year extension of a program that protects Hong Kong residents in the U.S. from deportation. Biden first authorized the program in August 2021 for 18 months. It was set to expire on Feb. 5 and is now extended until January 2025. The initial decision to provide a temporary safe haven came after Hong Kong introduced a sweeping national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. The National Security Council said the extension reflects the administration’s “strong support for the people of Hong Kong in the face of increasing repression.”
Federal prosecutors discussed charging Trump in Stormy Daniels case when he left office, book says
Days before then-President Donald Trump left the White House, federal prosecutors in New York discussed whether to potentially charge Trump with campaign finance crimes once he was out of office, according to a new book from CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York...
Former Vice President Pence on classified docs found at his home: ‘Mistakes were made’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he had been previously unaware classified documents were at his Indiana home but that “mistakes were made” and he takes full responsibility. Pence said during remarks at Florida International University that he had thought “out of an abundance of caution,...
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
The San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year’s attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, including police body-cam footage depicting the moment of the attack and the alleged assailant’s police interview where he admitted he wanted to hold the then-House speaker hostage.
Pence: ‘Mistakes were made’ in classified records handling
MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn’t been aware that the documents were in his residence but acknowledged his lack of awareness wasn’t an excuse.
Man appears in federal court to face Capitol riot charges
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man says he’s innocent of the charges brought against him in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington. Isaac Thomas of Genesee County appeared in U.S. District Court in Flint on Thursday. The 10 federal charges Thomas faces include entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
