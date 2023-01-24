Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Shelby 74, Galion 40
Photos from Shelby's 74-40 win at home Friday night against Galion in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game. A salute to military veterans was offered before the game and young cheerleaders-to-be got a chance to participate at halftime.
Lexington overcomes Mansfield in seat-squirming affair
Lexington survived Mansfield in a 57-53 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. The last time Lexington and Mansfield played in a 44-33 game on March 3, 2022. For more, click here.
Snow Sisters bring magic to Richland Mall
ONTARIO — Three girls stood at the front of the line, watching closely for a sign that it was their turn. "Are you ready?" a friendly security guard asked. "It's almost time."
Bent but not broken: Carey weathers scare to dispatch Kenton
Carey derailed Kenton's hopes after a 62-57 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 28. The last time Kenton and Carey played in a 55-38 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
Dublin Coffman holds off Dayton Centerville
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Dublin Coffman did just enough to beat Dayton Centerville 58-50 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 28. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Dayton Centerville faced off on January 29, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School. For more, click here.
Heath cancels check from Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Heath spurred past Johnstown Northridge 54-43 on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge faced off on January 21, 2022 at Heath High School. Click here for a recap.
Sandusky severs Toledo Scott's hopes
Sandusky handed Toledo Scott a tough 71-56 loss at Sandusky High on January 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on January 17, Sandusky squared off with Toledo Bowsher in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Defiance overcomes deficit and Findlay Liberty-Benton
It started as a hard day's night but Defiance banded together to spring past Findlay Liberty-Benton 65-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 28. The start wasn't the problem for Findlay Liberty-Benton, as it began with a 11-9 edge over Defiance through the end of the first quarter.
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair
Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Cleveland Heights dims lights on Lorain
It was a tough night for Lorain which was overmatched by Cleveland Heights in this 62-35 verdict. In recent action on January 21, Cleveland Heights faced off against Maple Heights. Click here for a recap.
Lewistown Indian Lake slips past Creston Norwayne
Lewistown Indian Lake topped Creston Norwayne 68-67 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Creston Norwayne started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake at the end of the first quarter.
Richwood North Union nips St. Paris Graham in taut scare
Richwood North Union topped St. Paris Graham 49-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Last season, Richwood North Union and St Paris Graham faced off on January 21, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
St. Marys sinks Kenton with solid showing
St. Marys called "game" in the waning moments of a 60-44 defeat of Kenton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on January 28, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial. Click here for a recap.
Fremont Ross proves to be too much for Oak Harbor
Fremont Ross trucked Oak Harbor on the road to a 72-59 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 28. In recent action on January 23, Oak Harbor faced off against Maumee and Fremont Ross took on Toledo St. Francis de Sales on January 20 at Toledo St. Francis de Sales. For a full recap, click here.
Canton GlenOak escapes close call with Massillon Jackson
Canton GlenOak could finally catch its breath after a close call against Massillon Jackson in a 46-43 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 28. Last season, Massillon Jackson and Canton GlenOak squared off with February 25, 2022 at Canton GlenOak High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
4th-quarter rally vaults Shelby past River Valley, into driver's seat in chase for MOAC crown
SHELBY — The Whippets control their own destiny in the chase for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Shelby outscored River Valley 11-1 over the final 2:40 for a stunning 40-38 win in a showdown of MOAC title contenders. GALLERY: Shelby 40, River Valley 38. Shelby beat River Valley 40-38...
Dover survives taut tilt with Parkersburg South
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Dover passed in a 59-50 victory at Parkersburg South's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Dover and Parkersburg South played in a 69-48 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Some kind of impressive: Malvern pounds Strasburg
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Malvern did exactly that with a 64-34 win against Strasburg on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Malvern drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Strasburg after the first quarter.
Thornville Sheridan cancels check from Warsaw River View
Thornville Sheridan trucked Warsaw River View on the road to a 65-49 victory on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Warsaw River View faced off on December 10, 2021 at Thornville Sheridan High School. For more, click here.
