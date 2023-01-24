ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Brad Keselowski and the Ford Teams Are Honoring a Driver Who Never Raced in NASCAR

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

The NASCAR testing this week at Phoenix Raceway is about improving future racing. While there, however, Brad Keselowski will be thinking about the past and a driver who stirred up interest in all motorsports even if he never competed in NASCAR.

Keselowski’s car will pay tribute to Ken Block during testing Tuesday and Wednesday.

NASCAR testing is in progress at Phoenix Raceway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nx0GC_0kPjnrRt00
Driver Brad Keselowski poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on Jan. 18, 2023. | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Phoenix Raceway roars back to life beginning Tuesday for two days of testing as NASCAR competition officials look at potential changes to the Next Gen car’s rules package, with most of the tweaks geared toward improving the racing at short tracks and on road courses.

Six Cup Series drivers are participating: Ross Chastain, Erik Jones, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in Chevys; Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano in Fords; and Christopher Bell in a Toyota.

Separately, Jimmie Johnson will run some laps under the guise of a “select driver test” reserved for elite drivers coming to or returning to NASCAR and without experience in the Next Gen car.

Brad Keselowski’s car wrap is a nod to Ken Block

Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at this week’s NASCAR testing on the mile oval in Arizona pays tribute to renowned motorsports thrill-seeker Ken Block . The 55-year-old co-founder of Hoonigan, an automotive-centric clothing line and lifestyle brand, died in a snowmobile accident this month.

His credentials included winning in Rally America and Global Rallycross, but Block’s popularity soared because of an uncanny knack for Gymkhana, in which drivers show off car handling on tightly marked courses. A 10-part video series featuring Block performing stunts in various vehicles gained near-cult status.

Keselowski and RFK Racing won’t be alone in remembering Block. Ford Performance, which was a longtime backer of Block’s racing adventures, will start the season with a decal on all its NASCAR vehicles to honor him.

Brad Keselowski explains Ken Block’s influence on motorsports

Related

How Does Brad Keselowski’s Latest Move Help RFK Racing?

Past NASCAR Cup series champion Brad Keselowski posted a social media video revealing his intention to honor Ken Block’s memory and explaining why he wanted to do it.

“Ken Block had a tremendous amount of respect in the industry and outside of the industry of motorsports,” Keselowski explained. “Outside of the industry, he did really cool things. Whether it was his videos or just unique style, he brought people into motorsports that knew nothing about it. He’s just so well-known and respected because of that.

“Inside the industry, he was the daredevil. He was the cool guy that did all the things that quite frankly nobody else had the guts to do sometimes. He’s really irreplaceable. So, I’m honored to be able to have this opportunity to make the most of heritage and legacy by honoring Ken back with this paint scheme on our car for our Phoenix test.”

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

The post Brad Keselowski and the Ford Teams Are Honoring a Driver Who Never Raced in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Racing News

Denny Hamlin says he’s been secretly fined by NASCAR

Denny Hamlin enters the 2023 season in a contract year. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have yet to announce an extension for him to drive the No. 11 in 2024. After 18 years in the sport, Hamlin has collected a long list of penalties along the way. Some of those have been for off-track violations. Most notably, 12-1 of the NASCAR rulebook.
FanBuzz

Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"

The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Autoweek.com

A.J. Foyt Racing Explains Why It's Changing IndyCar Car Number from 88 to 55

In a change on Friday, the No. 88 badging on the A.J. Foyt Racing-owned NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen will now be No. 55 for the 2023 season due to “negative ideological connotations” of No. 88 that some construe with white supremacist groups. “We were...
Racing News

NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)

The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy

Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
The Comeback

Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision

It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Is Keeping the Seat Warm for Kevin Harvick Again

He’s never had a reason to do it, but Tony Stewart could end Kevin Harvick’s time at Stewart-Haas Racing with the snap of his fingers. However, the conventional wisdom says “Smoke” isn’t going to get reciprocal consideration from “Happy” around this time next year.
Sporting News

Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race

Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway hosting the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves was hoping to become the first driver...
Truth About Cars

Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R

In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
The Comeback

NASCAR world reacts to Garage 56 at Le Mans drivers

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, and 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller will be the drivers for the joint Rick Hendrick/Chevrolet Garage 56 Project at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The lineup was announced Saturday before the Rolex 24 at Daytona with the Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to Garage 56 at Le Mans drivers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

227K+
Followers
34K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy