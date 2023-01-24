How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Vanderbilt

Kentucky basketball is back on the road, looking to extend its winning streak to four games.

Awaiting the Wildcats are the Vanderbilt Commodores, who're looking to snap a 13-game skid against UK. Coach Jerry Stackhouse has the 'Dores at 3-3 in SEC play after a gritty road win against Georgia.

Defeating Kentucky won't be easy for Vandy, as it'll be without leading scorer and rebounder Liam Robbins, as well as backup big man Lee Dort.

If you won't be at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville on Tuesday night, here's how you can watch or listen to the conference tilt:

How to Watch

It's a late night tipoff in the Music City. Coverage on the SEC Network will begin at 9 p.m. EST, 8 p.m. local time. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

