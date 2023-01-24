ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Shop local eggs in Nashville

6AM City
6AM City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YG4xT_0kPjnLdz00

Is this list egg-zactly what you’ve been searching for?

Photo by Suzy Hazelwood via Pexels

Let’s face it, store-bought eggs aren’t all they’re cracked up to be lately — namely, the price tag . If you’re tired of boking at the checkout line, consider making the switch to
locally-laid eggs .

🥚 Pure Pasture Farms | Where to shop : Order online for home delivery or farmers market pick-up

🥚 Maples Farm Fresh Eggs | Where to shop : Self-serve on an honor system (4010 Brick Church Pk.) and paid via cash, Venmo, or Paypal

🥚 Hidden Holler Farms | Where to shop
: Order online for pick-up at Honey Tree Meadery or shop at farmers markets

🥚 Annie Acres | Where to shop : Shop online and reserve your items for pick-up at the Farm Stand (4610 Eatons Creek Rd.)

🥚 Tennessee Grass Fed | Where to shop : Available for home delivery and farm store pick-up (335 Williams Rd., Clarksville)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy