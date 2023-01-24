Is this list egg-zactly what you’ve been searching for? Photo by Suzy Hazelwood via Pexels

Let’s face it,aren’t all they’relately — namely,. If you’re tired ofat the checkout line, consider making the switch to: Order online for home delivery or farmers market pick-up: Self-serve on an honor system (4010 Brick Church Pk.) and paid via cash, Venmo, or Paypal: Order online for pick-up at Honey Tree Meadery or shop at farmers markets: Shop online and reserve your items for pick-up at the Farm Stand (4610 Eatons Creek Rd.): Available for home delivery and farm store pick-up (335 Williams Rd., Clarksville)