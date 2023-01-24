Shop local eggs in Nashville
Let’s face it, store-bought eggs aren’t all they’re cracked up to be lately — namely, the price tag . If you’re tired of boking at the checkout line, consider making the switch to locally-laid eggs .
🥚 Pure Pasture Farms | Where to shop : Order online for home delivery or farmers market pick-up
🥚 Maples Farm Fresh Eggs | Where to shop : Self-serve on an honor system (4010 Brick Church Pk.) and paid via cash, Venmo, or Paypal
🥚 Hidden Holler Farms | Where to shop : Order online for pick-up at Honey Tree Meadery or shop at farmers markets
🥚 Annie Acres | Where to shop : Shop online and reserve your items for pick-up at the Farm Stand (4610 Eatons Creek Rd.)
🥚 Tennessee Grass Fed | Where to shop : Available for home delivery and farm store pick-up (335 Williams Rd., Clarksville)
