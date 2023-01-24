ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gangland teen, 18, allegedly shoots two student rivals dead in Iowa

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Comments

Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago

Where are all the comments about the girl from Bettendorf who ripped off $$$ under the guise of a Cancer hoax. Article on this feed. NO comments about the White Girl.

FOX 28 Spokane

Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
WELLSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Police Chiefs Association release a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Police Chiefs Association has released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols. The statement can be read below. On behalf of law enforcement officers and executives who honorably serve their local communities across the State of Iowa, we offer our profound sympathies to the family and loved ones of Tyre Nichols. The footage released of his tragic death is deeply disturbing to our membership and all who have viewed it. The death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of police officers, who are employed to serve and protect their community, was appalling and entirely preventable.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

RAGBRAI announces overnight stops along 500-mile-path across state

The Iowa students of today are imagining the cities of tomorrow, thanks to a local competition in Cedar Rapids. Iowa Heartlanders host fundraiser for 'Flight with Flash Foundation'. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Iowa Heartlanders helped fundraise for a special cause during their game on Saturday. Local Democrats hopeful after...
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man hit 2 Iowa State Police cars, injured trooper, police say

A 22-year-old Geneva, Ill., driver faces multiple felony charges after Iowa State Police allege he intentionally struck two Iowa State Patrol cars early Friday. Joseph Henry-Trzynka faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and assault on persons in certain occupations; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substance – marijuana, first offense, and interference […]
GENEVA, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Arrested For Driving 5 Times Over Legal Limit

Here's a fantastic time to remind you that it's never smart to drink and drive. It's dangerous and it's illegal. Something I was always taught when I was younger is that if you drink and drive you could kill yourself or worse, kill someone else. Imagine for the rest of your life trying to sleep at night knowing you did something like that to someone else. Pretty scary stuff.
IOWA STATE
97ZOK

Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day

Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
ILLINOIS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Eagle Activity Ramping Up

(Decorah, IA) — It may be the dead of winter, but there’s a lot of activity going on at eagle nests in Iowa. That’s Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Center in Decorah. She says eggs should show up next month, and hatch in March. TTWN Media...
DECORAH, IA
everythinglubbock.com

Texas mother indicted on Capital Murder charge in 8-year-old’s death

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died last November has been indicted by a grand jury on a Capital Murder charge, District Attorney Dusty Gallivan confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s stepfather has also been indicted on a lesser charge. According to court records, Megan...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Western Iowa Today

Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.

(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Man from Green Castle arrested by patrol

A Green Castle man has been accused of multiple allegations following a traffic stop Thursday night in Sullivan County. The highway patrol has accused 28-year-old Shelby Billington of felony drug possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and Xanax. Billington also was accused of alleged failure to display valid license plates, having no...
GREENCASTLE, MO
iheart.com

Two Nebraska Inmate Deaths This Week Investigated

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 72-year old John Epting died at a Lincoln hospital. He was an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. He was serving a 25 to 40 year sentence on charges out of Lincoln County that included manslaughter and first degree assault. While the...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Critical Number of Rural IA Nursing Homes Close

(KMAland) -- Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding and more focus on rural health care this year will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number...
IOWA STATE
