——— Benton County Man Shoots. Julian A. George, farmer resident one-half mile south of Monroe, died at the Corvallis hospital late yesterday afternoon from a gunshot wound accidentally inflicted. It is reported that Mr. George, armed with the gun, had crawled under a fence on his farm and then took hold of the barrel of the firearm to pull it through after him. The action pulled the trigger and the gun was discharged, the shot piercing Mr. George’s lung and going entirely through the body.

