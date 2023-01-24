Read full article on original website
Inside Philomath: High school Assistant Coach Trey Ecker
A graduate with Philomath High School’s Class of 2015, Trey Ecker enjoyed competing in athletics with the Warriors and proved to be a standout in football and basketball. He went on to play collegiately at College of the Redwoods in Eureka, California, and Linn-Benton Community College in Albany. Nowadays,...
Three Things: Trip to Salem, bond measure and lots of toys
City councilors Ruth Causey, Diane Crocker and Christopher McMorran, and City Manager Chris Workman, were in Salem this week to mingle with state lawmakers, including those who represent Philomath as part of their districts. It was all part of “City Day at the Capitol,” an event organized through the League...
Philomath’s Hirte wins 2 events at Blanchet swim meet
Philomath High senior Carrson Hirte took first place in two events Saturday at the Blanchet Catholic Invitational and both the Warrior boys and girls placed fifth in the team standings in the program’s final meet before districts. Hirte sprinted to an easy victory in the 100-yard freestyle with a...
Mount Union Stories: Julian A. George (1876-1927)
——— Benton County Man Shoots. Julian A. George, farmer resident one-half mile south of Monroe, died at the Corvallis hospital late yesterday afternoon from a gunshot wound accidentally inflicted. It is reported that Mr. George, armed with the gun, had crawled under a fence on his farm and then took hold of the barrel of the firearm to pull it through after him. The action pulled the trigger and the gun was discharged, the shot piercing Mr. George’s lung and going entirely through the body.
Philomath wrestlers 3rd at West Albany tournament
Philomath High School senior Ben Hernandez, freshman Riley Barrett and senior David Griffith emerged unscathed from Saturday’s Tod Surmon Mid-Valley Classic on Saturday at West Albany. The weekend event provided local wrestlers with a tournament-style format sandwiched in between a pair of District 2 double dual dates — two...
Philomath, Kings Valley firefighters help fight blaze
Several fire departments, including personnel and equipment from Philomath and Kings Valley, responded to a house fire on Friday morning in Eddyville, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27 to a mutual aid request to help battle the residential blaze. Newport and Toledo also...
Philomath boys keep momentum going with home win
Down by two points with more than 2-1/2 minutes gone in the opening quarter on the home court against cellar dweller Sweet Home on Friday night, the Philomath High School boys basketball team needed a spark to right the ship. Finally, Jacob Peters came up with one of his hard-fought...
Warrior girls roll on their home court over Sweet Home
In a basketball game featuring two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum, the score will often take care of itself to allow coaches an opportunity to work on the little things that can pay dividends down the road. Philomath High’s 58-16 victory over Sweet Home Friday evening fit that...
Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash
A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
