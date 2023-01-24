Read full article on original website
suindependent.com
What Will Our Air Future Be?
Anyone who’s witnessed what happens with growth knows that poor air quality can be a result. Just look at Utah’s Wasatch Front. It’s apparent that growth has had a dramatic and dismal effect on that area’s air quality. Some may argue that it’s better than in the past when coal was burned and thick soot was everywhere, but the problem now is more insidious. PM2.5, a main source of pollution from vehicle emissions and wood burning, is generally not visible to the naked eye. But when the Wasatch Front experiences its winter inversions, it is visible—very visible. When inversions are not present, people convince themselves there is no problem and go blithely along their merry way, exposing themselves and their loved ones to health problems.
890kdxu.com
Gallery: Cedar City, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Year of Snow and Rainfall
Cedar City and the surrounding areas are no strangers to snow, but this January the amount of precipitation was hitting records. Snow, snow, then some freezing rain and more snow. In Utah, our ski resorts had the most snow of anywhere in the USA! Now that's some major snowfall. Brian Head Ski Resort opened earlier than it ever has, the weekend after Thanksgiving and I am sure they are elated to get all of the gorgeous powder. Most people take I15 and drive right on by Cedar city and surrounding cities headed to Las Vegas or California. There are definitely some hidden gems that you will miss completely if you don't stop and look or know where to find them. The Cedar City area is growing, but nothing like St George, and that is just the way the residents like it. Slow and easy. So just admire these photos from afar and maybe plan a trip to enjoy in person. But beware, you may fall in love when you get here.
KSLTV
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 27, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – Jan. 27, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
upr.org
Obscure Utah pizza restaurant ranked among the country’s best
One of Utah’s most obscure pizza places was just named one of the very best in the United States. Hurricane Utah’s “Dixie Pizza Wagon” was ranked No. 5 on the list of Yelp’s “Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada.” The small pizza joint, literally operating out of a wagon sitting in a parking lot, is known for their handcrafted, wood-fired pizzas and was ranked among some of the country’s best alongside other places in pizza-centric cities like New York and Chicago.
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
KUTV
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
eastidahonews.com
Slain Utah girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried
ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight’s daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she...
ABC 4
One hospitalized with gunshot injury, St. George police seek suspect
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A person arrived at the St. George Regional Hospital with a gunshot injury on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving police searching for a suspect. According to St. George Police Department, a call was made by a citizen around 10 p.m. on Monday, reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Red Tree Circle in Bloomington Hills. Responding officers reported finding evidence in the area that supported shots had been fired, though the evidence found was not released.
890kdxu.com
Time To Give Southern Utah’s Refs A Break
Years ago I used to referee basketball and softball. I had taken an "Officiating Basketball" class in college -- it was a real class and was actually pretty tough. The tests were killer. But as part of that class, all students were required to referee a certain number of games,...
sunnewsdaily.com
Dixie’s Got Talent 2023: And the winner is…
Dixie’s Got Talent announces its winners and runners-up for the 13th consecutive year. The adult winner is Kivrin Glassco, a freshman general studies major from Woods Cross. The adult runner-up is Locklin Hammett, a sophomore communication studies major from St. George. The youth winner is Bryce Christiansen from St....
Victim in Enoch murder-suicide told friend that dad was acting 'strange'
A newly unsealed search warrant reports that before eight bodies were found in an Enoch home, one of the daughters texted her friend saying she was worried because her dad was acting strange.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
