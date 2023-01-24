Read full article on original website
Beverly Miller
5d ago
Really?? Well I had back surgery and was there for 3 nights, 4 days. Not once was I given the opportunity to wash my hands. No fresh gown. No bed change. No toilet paper. Room was never cleaned nor was trash ever emptied. That’s excellent care?? NOT!!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itselfRoger MarshElkton, MD
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
10 Spots To Watch The Eagles Game in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Airline notes – Countdown to Avelo; Copa coming to BWI; Is it a good time to fly Southwest?
The countdown is on as Avelo Airlines prepares for its first scheduled flights out of Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG). The first flight – a nonstop to Orlando – is slated for Feb. 1. Later in the week, flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Tampa and West Palm Beach are scheduled.
delawarepublic.org
Gov. Carney says Delaware needs more mentors for young people
Gov. John Carney signed a proclamation Friday declaring January 2023 as Mentoring Month in Delaware. Carney said coming out of the pandemic he’s making mentorship a priority for Delaware’s young people. Joined by education and mentoring stakeholders for the signing, Carney said children across the state are in...
delawarepublic.org
Dover Interfaith pushes back downsizing timeline to spring
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will remain in its longtime shelter space west of downtown Dover until the spring after initially planning to downsize at the end of this month. The capital’s largest homeless shelter provider searched unsuccessfully for a new home for its 34-bed men’s shelter for years, periodically...
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
Delaware Governor John Carney Tests Positive for COVID-19
DOVER, De. - Delaware Governor John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. According to a spokesperson, Governor Carney tested positive late Friday through an at-home antigen test, which he took after exhibiting mild symptoms. Officials say the Governor is isolating according to CDC...
a-z-animals.com
Delaware Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
While Delaware remains one of the smallest states in the United States, it goes big when it comes to pollen. Despite its low-lying elevation and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Delawareans still suffer big time during allergy season. But what is an average allergy season in Delaware like, and what plants cause an uptick in sneezing?
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Department of Agriculture urging farmers to submit 2022 Agriculture Census
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to respond to the 2022 Agriculture Census. Less than 25% of Delaware’s producers have responded to the Ag Census thus far, which USDA Statistician Shareefah Williams says could jeopardize farm policy and decision-making about disaster relief, community planning, technology development, and more.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 29, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Carney budget cuts income tax, focuses on education, workers Caesar Rodney climate class: Straight outta Antarctica State to embrace new math ‘framework’ to raise scores One store’s still standing at Tri-State Mall Culture ‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures St. Georges Bridge ... Read More
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Shell-shocked by soaring egg prices? Ag students are helping in one school community
Students at one high schools agriculture program are scrambling to meet an unexpected demand for more affordable farm-fresh eggs. The price of eggs has been rising sharply due to several factors: a bird flu outbreak, and the need for replacement chickens to reach egg-laying maturity. On the property of William...
stampedenews.net
FBI Finds Classified Documents In Biden’s Home
On Jan. 21 the FBI conducted a consensual 13 hour search of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del. During the search there were several classified documents found. Recovered documents date back to his time in the Senate and during the duration of his vice presidency. There were also hand-written notes recovered that were taken along with the classified documents. Neither Biden or first lady Jill Biden were present during the search of their home.
WSLS
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia receives major donation
SALEM, Va. – On Friday, Feeding Southwest Virginia received a massive donation of 30,000 pounds of protein from Smithfield Foods. As part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, the two schools put aside their differences to work with Smithfield to help their hometowns.
WMDT.com
Diana Welch throwing her hat in the ring for Dover’s mayoral race
DOVER, Del. – Diana Welch is throwing her hat in the ring for the mayoral election. Welch is a veteran, who stayed in Delaware after an accidental landing here. From Florida, she has been here for 22 years, running businesses, being a mom, and owning properties. Early on Welch was told not to move to Dover however she did because she saw the town’s charm. She says if elected she plans to increase Dover’s livability rate by providing affordable housing and creating more open green spaces.
WBOC
Gov. Carney Looks to Spend Big on Affordable Housing
DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is taking bold steps to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis. The governor announced his proposed budget in Dover on Jan. 26. The spending plan includes record-breaking funding for housing initiatives. As part of Gov. Carney's proposed nearly $5.5 billion budget, just more than $100 million...
abc27.com
What’s affecting egg prices?
(WHTM) — Simply stated, lots of stuff. As one expert in agriculture told us, “There’s no uniform answer to the pricing question.”. Increases in gas and diesel prices, labor costs, feed costs, costs of maintaining biosecurity around a farm, lingering supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and of course losses due to avian flu are just a few of the factors feeding into the spike in egg prices.
Cape Gazette
Lewes author receives writing fellowship
Lewes author Kim Hoey Stevenson was recognized by the Delaware Division of the Arts as an Emerging Fellow in literature, earning a $5,000 award to help further her work in fiction. Hoey Stevenson said she had submitted work to DDA twice before, gaining feedback and recommendations from judges on each...
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
Comments / 6