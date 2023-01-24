ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Beverly Miller
5d ago

Really?? Well I had back surgery and was there for 3 nights, 4 days. Not once was I given the opportunity to wash my hands. No fresh gown. No bed change. No toilet paper. Room was never cleaned nor was trash ever emptied. That’s excellent care?? NOT!!

delawarepublic.org

Gov. Carney says Delaware needs more mentors for young people

Gov. John Carney signed a proclamation Friday declaring January 2023 as Mentoring Month in Delaware. Carney said coming out of the pandemic he’s making mentorship a priority for Delaware’s young people. Joined by education and mentoring stakeholders for the signing, Carney said children across the state are in...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Dover Interfaith pushes back downsizing timeline to spring

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will remain in its longtime shelter space west of downtown Dover until the spring after initially planning to downsize at the end of this month. The capital’s largest homeless shelter provider searched unsuccessfully for a new home for its 34-bed men’s shelter for years, periodically...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Delaware Governor John Carney Tests Positive for COVID-19

DOVER, De. - Delaware Governor John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. According to a spokesperson, Governor Carney tested positive late Friday through an at-home antigen test, which he took after exhibiting mild symptoms. Officials say the Governor is isolating according to CDC...
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Delaware Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

While Delaware remains one of the smallest states in the United States, it goes big when it comes to pollen. Despite its low-lying elevation and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Delawareans still suffer big time during allergy season. But what is an average allergy season in Delaware like, and what plants cause an uptick in sneezing?
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Department of Agriculture urging farmers to submit 2022 Agriculture Census

The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to respond to the 2022 Agriculture Census. Less than 25% of Delaware’s producers have responded to the Ag Census thus far, which USDA Statistician Shareefah Williams says could jeopardize farm policy and decision-making about disaster relief, community planning, technology development, and more.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 29, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Carney budget cuts income tax, focuses on education, workers Caesar Rodney climate class: Straight outta Antarctica State to embrace new math ‘framework’ to raise scores One store’s still standing at Tri-State Mall Culture ‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures St. Georges Bridge ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
stampedenews.net

FBI Finds Classified Documents In Biden’s Home

On Jan. 21 the FBI conducted a consensual 13 hour search of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del. During the search there were several classified documents found. Recovered documents date back to his time in the Senate and during the duration of his vice presidency. There were also hand-written notes recovered that were taken along with the classified documents. Neither Biden or first lady Jill Biden were present during the search of their home.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Diana Welch throwing her hat in the ring for Dover’s mayoral race

DOVER, Del. – Diana Welch is throwing her hat in the ring for the mayoral election. Welch is a veteran, who stayed in Delaware after an accidental landing here. From Florida, she has been here for 22 years, running businesses, being a mom, and owning properties. Early on Welch was told not to move to Dover however she did because she saw the town’s charm. She says if elected she plans to increase Dover’s livability rate by providing affordable housing and creating more open green spaces.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Looks to Spend Big on Affordable Housing

DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is taking bold steps to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis. The governor announced his proposed budget in Dover on Jan. 26. The spending plan includes record-breaking funding for housing initiatives. As part of Gov. Carney's proposed nearly $5.5 billion budget, just more than $100 million...
DELAWARE STATE
abc27.com

What’s affecting egg prices?

(WHTM) — Simply stated, lots of stuff. As one expert in agriculture told us, “There’s no uniform answer to the pricing question.”. Increases in gas and diesel prices, labor costs, feed costs, costs of maintaining biosecurity around a farm, lingering supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and of course losses due to avian flu are just a few of the factors feeding into the spike in egg prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes author receives writing fellowship

Lewes author Kim Hoey Stevenson was recognized by the Delaware Division of the Arts as an Emerging Fellow in literature, earning a $5,000 award to help further her work in fiction. Hoey Stevenson said she had submitted work to DDA twice before, gaining feedback and recommendations from judges on each...
LEWES, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE

