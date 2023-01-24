ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AmyM& Beauty
4d ago

Man, this writer is always such a tool! RIP to the chef, but I wish someone with a little more integrity would've written an article about him and the cafe.

KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
BOISE, ID
Inverse

Clean energy farms may endanger birds and bats — but the remains can reveal a solution

“This is one of the least smelly carcasses,” said Todd Katzner, peering over his lab manager’s shoulder as she sliced a bit of flesh from a dead pigeon lying on a steel lab table. The specimens that arrive at this facility in Boise, Idaho, are often long dead, and the bodies smell, he said, like “nothing that you can easily describe, other than yuck.”
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Zamzow's fundraiser, huge surprise for local animal shelters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Zamzows raises record amount of money for local animal shelters during its annual "Stockings for Shelters" fundraiser. 9,677 Treasure Valley residents donated a record amount to the fundraiser which went to the Idaho Humane Society of Ada County, Pet Haven in Nampa, and the Pet Adoption League in Emmett.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Frigid air expected for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Another storm blocking ridge of high pressure has settled into the west coast. This is going to set us up for another dry pattern through at least the end of the week. As the high pressure spins clockwise, it pushes the Jet Stream into Alaska and doesn’t allow it to settle back down into the Continental U.S. until it reaches the Dakotas.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Miss These 9 Events this Final Weekend of January in the Magic Valley

Another long week is beginning to wrap up, which means the weekend is almost here. After the weather this week, the way it has seemed to draw out, and everything else many of us put up with, this weekend is needed to forget your stress and have some fun at one of the many events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the great events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Light snow approaching Saturday evening

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Treasure Valley could see up to 2 inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. A high-pressure system that has lingered off the West Coast, is starting to drastically weaken. This in turn, is allowing a major low-pressure system to sweep into the area.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Restaurant in the Magic Valley is a Hidden Gem

Restaurants and stores in the Magic Valley have been up and down the last year, with many opening and many closing. We are sad to see stores and restaurants close, but when new ones open, it is exciting and brings anticipation. When a new place opens, many of us flock to check it out, and it is time to do so again as a new restaurant is set to open in the Magic Valley. It is a little hidden and off the radar, but soon many in the area will know about it.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Church Asks for Special Use Permit for School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
