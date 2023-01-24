ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY

Complete Roman city uncovered in Luxor, Egypt

Archaeologists working in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor have uncovered a complete 1,800-year-old Roman city. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the city dated back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, and described it as "the oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor."
KXLY

Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta makes his Paris Haute Couture Week debut

Nearly 20 years after launching his eponymous brand, Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta made his hotly anticipated debut at Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday. The prestigious event's recognition of Gupta signals the growing international status of a couturier who has long been beloved by his Bollywood clientele. This past year has seen the designer's profile skyrocket, with his sculptural creations worn by global A-list stars including Cardi B, Lizzo and Kylie Minogue.
KXLY

UK airline Flybe cancels all flights, 'ceases trading'

British airline Flybe has "ceased trading" and canceled all scheduled flights, the company and the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday. "Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has ceased trading," the CAA wrote in a statement.

