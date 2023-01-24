Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
KXLY
Complete Roman city uncovered in Luxor, Egypt
Archaeologists working in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor have uncovered a complete 1,800-year-old Roman city. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the city dated back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, and described it as "the oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor."
KXLY
Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta makes his Paris Haute Couture Week debut
Nearly 20 years after launching his eponymous brand, Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta made his hotly anticipated debut at Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday. The prestigious event's recognition of Gupta signals the growing international status of a couturier who has long been beloved by his Bollywood clientele. This past year has seen the designer's profile skyrocket, with his sculptural creations worn by global A-list stars including Cardi B, Lizzo and Kylie Minogue.
KXLY
UK airline Flybe cancels all flights, 'ceases trading'
British airline Flybe has "ceased trading" and canceled all scheduled flights, the company and the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday. "Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has ceased trading," the CAA wrote in a statement.
Comments / 0