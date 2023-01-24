Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Batavian
Joyce E. Bednarek
Joyce E. Bednarek, 90, formerly of Akron, passed away peacefully on Friday (January 27, 2023) at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She was born March 26, 1932 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late George and Pearl Lichtenberger James. Joyce graduated from Amherst Central School in 1950 and was formerly...
The Batavian
Samuel Joseph Patri Jr.
Batavia ~ Samuel Joseph Patri Jr., age 85, passed away at the NYS Veterans Nursing Home on Friday morning, January 27, after a short illness. Sam was born in Batavia on September 15, 1937 to the late Samuel Joseph Patri Sr. and Rose Marshall Patri. He was affectionately named “Babe” by his family because he was the youngest.
The Batavian
Sharon L. Davis
Sharon L. Davis, 75 of Attica, passed away on January 20, 2023. She was born in Buffalo on April 13, 1947 to the late Gordon and Alice (Arndt) LeFort. She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Davis, children, Lezlie Nearhood and Peter Davis II, granddaughter, Racheal Houlihan. Mrs....
Photos: The first 25 years of Crossroads House celebrated in gala fundraiser at Batavia Downs
The leadership at Crossroads House often talks about the importance of the volunteers who assist people in their last stages of life. For Cathy Winding, volunteering at Crossroads House saved her life. "I moved here many years ago, and it was hard," Windings said during the 25th-anniversary celebration of Crossroads Hosue at Batavia Downs on Saturday. "I left my family, my friends. I moved to Batavia, and I found Crossroads House.
The Batavian
Richard R. (Dick) Ferraro
Richard R. (Dick) Ferraro, July, 7 1937 – January 22, 2023. Son of the late Joseph and Donna (Verbanoff) Ferraro, brother to the late Joseph G. Ferraro, loving husband to the late Judith (Jackson) Ferraro passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the age of 85 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, NY.
The Mayor of Redfield Parkway honored in gathering at GO ART!
The Owen Library at GO ART! was unveiled today as the James R. Owen Memorial Library, in honor of the late "Mayor" Jim Owen, who passed away Jan. 19.
The Batavian
Sharon A. Fickel
Sharon A. Fickel, 71, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center. Sharon was born on January 11, 1952, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Robert and Gert Snell. She was the sister of the late Diane Snell and Robert Snell, Jr., and aunt of the late Justin Snell.
Big scores at Mancuso's: Herold 814, Pettinella 785, Culp 299--772, Bailey 771; Alex Allis, Ross 300 in Medina
Press release: Batavian Shayne Herold notched his second United States Bowling Congress honor score of the season on Friday night, putting together a 30-strike effort for an 814 in the County Line Stone Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center. The 32-year-old right-hander, a commercial driver for Noco Energy in Akron, recorded games of 279-268-267 on lanes 23-24 to eclipse his previous high series of 777 (bowled at Legion Lanes in Le Roy). He had the first seven strikes in game one, 10 strikes in game two and nine in the third game.
Take a lesson from this funeral service: 'be like Jim'
Be like Jim. You didn’t have to know Jim Owen to want to be like him. You didn’t have to know him to respect the man he was and what he brought to this community. And you especially didn’t have to know him to reap some of the good and kind messages that he left behind.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
Heroes of Genesee County honored for bravery during blizzard Elliott
From plowing roads and driveways, digging out stranded motorists, transporting people to safer locations, getting food and medical care to those in need and extending a warm and friendly hand of hope to people who had quite literally felt their lives were in danger, Genesee County officials and emergency responders took some moments this week to celebrate bravery, extraordinary efforts and well-deserved kudos for their ongoing work during Blizzard Elliott in late December.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
Security guard shot outside Club Marcella in Buffalo
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident outside Club Marcella
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting at Sweets Lounge
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting incident at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
