ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Joyce E. Bednarek

Joyce E. Bednarek, 90, formerly of Akron, passed away peacefully on Friday (January 27, 2023) at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She was born March 26, 1932 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late George and Pearl Lichtenberger James. Joyce graduated from Amherst Central School in 1950 and was formerly...
AKRON, NY
The Batavian

Samuel Joseph Patri Jr.

Batavia ~ Samuel Joseph Patri Jr., age 85, passed away at the NYS Veterans Nursing Home on Friday morning, January 27, after a short illness. Sam was born in Batavia on September 15, 1937 to the late Samuel Joseph Patri Sr. and Rose Marshall Patri. He was affectionately named “Babe” by his family because he was the youngest.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Sharon L. Davis

Sharon L. Davis, 75 of Attica, passed away on January 20, 2023. She was born in Buffalo on April 13, 1947 to the late Gordon and Alice (Arndt) LeFort. She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Davis, children, Lezlie Nearhood and Peter Davis II, granddaughter, Racheal Houlihan. Mrs....
ATTICA, NY
The Batavian

Photos: The first 25 years of Crossroads House celebrated in gala fundraiser at Batavia Downs

The leadership at Crossroads House often talks about the importance of the volunteers who assist people in their last stages of life.  For Cathy Winding, volunteering at Crossroads House saved her life. "I moved here many years ago, and it was hard," Windings said during the 25th-anniversary celebration of Crossroads Hosue at Batavia Downs on Saturday. "I left my family, my friends. I moved to Batavia, and I found Crossroads House. 
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Richard R. (Dick) Ferraro

Richard R. (Dick) Ferraro, July, 7 1937 – January 22, 2023. Son of the late Joseph and Donna (Verbanoff) Ferraro, brother to the late Joseph G. Ferraro, loving husband to the late Judith (Jackson) Ferraro passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the age of 85 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, NY.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Sharon A. Fickel

Sharon A. Fickel, 71, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center. Sharon was born on January 11, 1952, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Robert and Gert Snell. She was the sister of the late Diane Snell and Robert Snell, Jr., and aunt of the late Justin Snell.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Big scores at Mancuso's: Herold 814, Pettinella 785, Culp 299--772, Bailey 771; Alex Allis, Ross 300 in Medina

Press release: Batavian Shayne Herold notched his second United States Bowling Congress honor score of the season on Friday night, putting together a 30-strike effort for an 814 in the County Line Stone Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center. The 32-year-old right-hander, a commercial driver for Noco Energy in Akron, recorded games of 279-268-267 on lanes 23-24 to eclipse his previous high series of 777 (bowled at Legion Lanes in Le Roy). He had the first seven strikes in game one, 10 strikes in game two and nine in the third game.
BATAVIA, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Heroes of Genesee County honored for bravery during blizzard Elliott

From plowing roads and driveways, digging out stranded motorists, transporting people to safer locations, getting food and medical care to those in need and extending a warm and friendly hand of hope to people who had quite literally felt their lives were in danger, Genesee County officials and emergency responders took some moments this week to celebrate bravery, extraordinary efforts and well-deserved kudos for their ongoing work during Blizzard Elliott in late December.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy