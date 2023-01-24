ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WATE

Escaped inmates captured in Hawkins County

UPDATE: Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The two were found hiding in the upstairs part of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, about four miles from where the vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, according to […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee leaders speak out after Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis

Tennessee leaders speak out after Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis

Political leaders and law enforcement officials in and around Knoxville are sharing statements of shock and heartbreak in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

UT Advisory Board holds meeting in Knoxville 1/27

UT Advisory Board holds meeting in Knoxville 1/27

University of Tennessee Advisory Board meeting live stream on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT Advisory Board address campus issues

UT Advisory Board address campus issues

The University of Tennessee Advisory Board met on Friday to present the university's new Master Plan.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville comic shop giving free copies of Maus to public

Knoxville comic shop giving free copies of Maus to public

It has been a year since the McMinn County School Board made the decision to ban the graphic novel, Maus. Following the ban, a Knoxville Comic book shop decided to give away free copies of the book.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local physicians compete against each other in music contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to see your physician rock n’ roll. On Saturday, January 28, 2023 the 17th annual Doc Rock competition will be held at The Concourse. The Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance (KAMA) has put on this fun event to raise awareness and support local health organizations that help the East Tennessee community. Tickets are still on sale now.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Chamber Legislative Breakfast

Knoxville Chamber Legislative Breakfast

City leaders gathered bright and early this Friday morning for the regional legislative breakfast with the Knoxville Chamber.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Teen selected in science talent search

Teen selected in science talent search

A Knox County high school student was named a scholar in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company.
KNOXVILLE, TN

