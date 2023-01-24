Read full article on original website
Over 300 people’s remains unclaimed at the Knox Co. Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute

One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
Escaped inmates captured in Hawkins County
UPDATE: Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The two were found hiding in the upstairs part of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, about four miles from where the vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, according to […]
Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
East Tennessee leaders are sharing their thoughts on Tyre Nichols death.
What Knox County Schools policy states about threats
Following the arrest of three juveniles related to five separate school threats made against school campuses within Knox County Schools this week, a look at KCS policies set by the Board of Education can offer some insight.
Covenant Health donates 10 acres for ‘State-of-the-art’ healthcare training facility
Leaders from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health joined together at Parkwest Medical Center to officially transfer 10 acres of land to build on new state-of-the-art healthcare training facility in Knoxville.
UT Advisory Board holds meeting in Knoxville, review Master Plan presentation

Friday morning, the University of Tennessee Advisory Board is scheduled to meet on the Knoxville campus for one of its two meetings this semester. A presentation of the new Master Plan is among the agenda items.
Knoxville comic store giving away more free copies of Maus one year after ban

It has been a year since the McMinn County School Board made the decision to ban the graphic novel, Maus. Following the ban, a Knoxville Comic book shop decided to give away free copies of the book.
Tennessee leaders speak out after Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
Knox area leaders, Knoxville Police chief, THP release statements on Tyre Nichols case

East Tennessee leaders are sharing their thoughts on Tyre Nichols death.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
Local physicians compete against each other in music contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to see your physician rock n’ roll. On Saturday, January 28, 2023 the 17th annual Doc Rock competition will be held at The Concourse. The Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance (KAMA) has put on this fun event to raise awareness and support local health organizations that help the East Tennessee community. Tickets are still on sale now.
Knoxville Chamber Legislative Breakfast
Knoxville Chamber Legislative Breakfast

City leaders gathered bright and early this Friday morning for the regional legislative breakfast with the Knoxville Chamber.
Teen selected in science talent search
Teen selected in science talent search

A Knox County high school student was named a scholar in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition.
