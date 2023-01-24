ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville comic shop giving free copies of Maus to public

It has been a year since the McMinn County School Board made the decision to ban the graphic novel, Maus. Following the ban, a Knoxville Comic book shop decided to give away free copies of the book.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee working to better on-campus experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has been looking at ways to try and better the on-campus experience for its students and those who visit for leisure or gamedays. The university’s Advisory Board had a meeting on Friday to present the master plan for the campus. One of the big topics talked about […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT Advisory Board holds meeting in Knoxville 1/27

University of Tennessee Advisory Board meeting live stream on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Economic impact of UT and athletic program

With that increase in enrollment at UT, plus the success of multiple athletic teams, officials with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance say this only helps the economy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Beauford Delaney painting up for auction

A piece of art by the worldwide famous artist from Knoxville, Beauford Delaney, is going up for auction January 28 and 29. Here is what you should know about both the art and the artist.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee leaders speak out after Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis

Political leaders and law enforcement officials in and around Knoxville are sharing statements of shock and heartbreak in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Escaped inmates captured in Hawkins County

UPDATE: Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The two were found hiding in the upstairs part of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, about four miles from where the vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, according to […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

Community Policy