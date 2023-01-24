Read full article on original website
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If drivers can’t watch their speed on East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department has placed a speed trailer that will monitor speed for them. The change came just days after police reported two Dodge Chargers were racing down the busy avenue. Previous...
Driver dies in McMinn County Crash
NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One person is dead after a crash that occurred in McMinn County on Friday. A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 68 shortly before 6 Friday evening. The report says a another vehicle pulled out in...
Search continues for 2 escaped SWVA inmates after stolen car found in East Tenn.
Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
Man killed in crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, THP says
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A 45-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A Kenworth Tractor was traveling east on Highway 68, THP says. They say a Ford F350 was traveling west on the highway. Another unidentified vehicle pulled...
Preventing Vehicle Crashes in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a city in Anderson and Roane counties in the eastern part of the United States. It is situated about 25 miles west of downtown Knoxville. The city has a rich history, having played an essential role in developing technology that ended WWII. Today, Oak Ridge is the “Secret City” with many stories to share.
Escaped inmates captured, WCSO says
ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has announced that the two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon have been captured in Tennessee. In a Facebook post on Jan. 27, the WCSO reported that Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee...
Knox area leaders, Knoxville Police chief, THP release statements on Tyre Nichols case
East Tennessee leaders are sharing their thoughts on Tyre Nichols death.
Brushfires break out in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews fought several brushfires on Saturday afternoon, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency officials. Several Sevier Co. personnel responded to help fight the flames. Sevier County Fire/Rescue Chief David Puckett and Fire Marshall Josh Tucker are on the scene to help coordinate,...
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
SCSO: 4 runaway teens found safe
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (4:30 p.m.): The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said all four teens reported missing Thursday have been found safe. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for four endangered teenagers who ran away Wednesday. Deputies believe the four know each other and said they are...
Second suspect from drag racing crash in jail
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
Over 300 people’s remains unclaimed at the Knox Co. Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
