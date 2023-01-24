ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WDEF

Driver dies in McMinn County Crash

NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One person is dead after a crash that occurred in McMinn County on Friday. A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 68 shortly before 6 Friday evening. The report says a another vehicle pulled out in...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
MADISONVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Preventing Vehicle Crashes in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a city in Anderson and Roane counties in the eastern part of the United States. It is situated about 25 miles west of downtown Knoxville. The city has a rich history, having played an essential role in developing technology that ended WWII. Today, Oak Ridge is the “Secret City” with many stories to share.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WHSV

Escaped inmates captured, WCSO says

ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has announced that the two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon have been captured in Tennessee. In a Facebook post on Jan. 27, the WCSO reported that Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee...
ABINGDON, VA
wvlt.tv

Brushfires break out in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews fought several brushfires on Saturday afternoon, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency officials. Several Sevier Co. personnel responded to help fight the flames. Sevier County Fire/Rescue Chief David Puckett and Fire Marshall Josh Tucker are on the scene to help coordinate,...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

SCSO: 4 runaway teens found safe

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (4:30 p.m.): The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said all four teens reported missing Thursday have been found safe. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for four endangered teenagers who ran away Wednesday. Deputies believe the four know each other and said they are...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN

