New Details Released in Richland Homicide Case
(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department is releasing new details into a homicide investigation that happened at a home off the 1900 Block of McMurray. That's right near where it meets Marshall. Authorities on Thursday released information that one was dead inside the home, two were suffering from gunshot wounds and one suspect was at large. On Friday, RPD told reporters there was another person involved in the case. That individual was interviewed by police and ultimately taken to the hospital for injuries that were related to the incident, but were not gunshot wounds.
Othello Arsonist Captured, Also Charged with Jail Incident
Not only is the arson suspect in custody, but he is also facing additional charges from an incident in jail. Arsonist captured after fire guts trailer Tuesday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody, but the trailer is a total loss. Tuesday afternoon, around 3:13...
Richland Triple Shooting Kills One, Injures Two. Suspect at Large
(Richland, WA) -- A suspect is apparently on the run after one victim was found dead and two others were discovered injured in what's shaping up to be a triple shooting in Richland. Police there were called to a home off McMurray and Marshall around 10:15am Thursday, after neighbors say two victims staggered out of the home and asked for help. Officers arrived and found the dead victim inside the house. The two victims injured were treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.
Seen This Truck? Let Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Know
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for this work truck. The truck was reported stolen early Thursday morning. The FCSO says this work truck was stolen "from a local business" around 5 AM. They did not give the location where it was taken from. After enlarging the image and...
Drunk Suspect Fires Off Rounds near Riverfront Hotel in Richland
Richland Police have specifically not said what prompted the man to fire off the gun, but alcohol is suspected as a motivator. Man arrested after firing multiple rounds in Richland. Richland Police apprehended a male suspect (whose name was not released) Saturday night after calls came in about gunfire. Officers...
Richland PD Investigates Arson Fire at Seniors Apartments
(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department is investigating after a fire that was declared to have been intentionally set. This happened Tuesday morning around 2:30am at an apartment community for seniors that is called the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments. It's located at 1770 Leslie Road, which is off Leslie just north of Gage Blvd. right near the Kennewick-Richland line. Authorities say residents told dispatchers they saw smoke and flames inside the building. The blaze was said to have been kept in check by the facility's fire suppression facility until crews could arrive. Once on scene, crews were able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time, but not before the building received some smoke and fire damage, which was in addition to water damage from the apartment's sprinkler system. 67 residents had to be evacuated after the blaze broke out. One resident had to be taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.
Richland Police Arrest 3 Drunk Drivers in a Single Night
Richland Police encountered 3 alleged drunk drivers on Friday evening. According to the Richland Police Department's Facebook page, all 3 allegedly impaired drivers ran their vehicles into stationary objects. The 3 suspects will be spending time at the Benton County Jail for their behavior. From the United States Department of...
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
13-Year-Old is The Suspect in Warden School Threat, Say Officials
Grant County Deputies and Warden Police continue to investigate, and classes were held as usual Friday. A 13-year-old student was determined to be the source of the threat. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, threats against the Warden School District were reported to them Thursday night. Officials did not specify what they were, a release from the School District said they were non-specific.
Benton County Creates 2 Positions to Help Overhaul Old KGH
Since acquiring the old Trios Hospital Auburn facility in downtown Kennewick, Benton County has seen the demands for repairs greatly increase. The building is going to be the future home of the Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery Center. Commissioners vote to create two full-time maintenance-repair jobs. At their weekly meeting...
Benton Franklin Health Selects New Medical Officer
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District has named a new Chief Health Officer. Dr. Aren A. Giske was named to the position in a BFHD Board Meeting Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Giske currently serves as Medical Director at Maine General Medical Center Workplace Health in Augusta, Maine. According to...
Just in Time for Levy, Finley Residents Get Own Ballot Box
It may not have been known to many, but before this new ballot box was installed, Finley residents had to drive some distance to drop off ballots. Over the weekend, the news was put out about the new Benton County ballot drop box in Finley that has been installed in front of Finley Middle School. It was 'officially' opened Friday, January 20th.
This Tri-Cities Park Features an Amazing Nuclear Submarine Sail
It was a fairly nice Sunday afternoon and we wanted to find a new place to take a weekend walk along the Columbia. After heading into Richland we decided to go out to WSU Tri-Cities. I knew there was a nice path on the shoreline, so off we went. We passed some nice condos at Willow Pointe and continued on towards the Pacific Northwest National Lab and Port of Benton office. That is where we spotted the Sub Sail.
Donation Made to Help Fund Purchase of Kadlec Surgical Robot
(Richland, WA) -- The Kadlec Foundation has announced they've received a $130,000 donation from the Kadlec Auxiliary to fund a 2-million dollar surgical robot purchase for the Richland hospital. The donation, which will ultimately end up with the Kadlec Project da Vinci Fund, will help buy the second such robot for the medical facility, which Kadlec says has helped hundreds of patients. The first robot came on line in 2012 and the hospital says since then, those undergoing procedures have experienced reduced pain and side effects, a dramatic decrease in complications and faster recovery times.
Awesome News! Meals on Wheels is Expanding in Richland Area
Have you heard the news? Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is growing!. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels received grants from the 3 Rivers Community Foundation and Hanford Mission Integrations Systems (HMIS). The charity organization is now serving at 8 different locations throughout the Tri-Cities. The locations are where seniors can get together to enjoy healthy, delicious meals free of charge.
