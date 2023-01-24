Read full article on original website
Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45
Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also appeared in HBO’s new drama The Last of Us.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
'The Last of Us' made a major change to a game character. The showrunners explain why it was important to expand on Bill and his love story.
Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann tell Insider why it was important to expand upon Bill and Frank's story on HBO's show adaptation.
Inside the Thrilling and Emotional Third Episode of ‘The Last of Us’
SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot points from Episode 3 of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” currently streaming on HBO Max — as well as the 2013 video game of the same title. For its first two episodes, HBO’s “The Last of Us” remains remarkably true to its source material, the 2013 Playstation 3 video game widely regarded as one of the best ever made. For the show — which was just renewed for Season 2 after debuting to record ratings — co-creators and executive producers Neil Druckmann (who also created the game) and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) did introduce a...
London Grammar’s Dot Major announces solo career
London Grammar’s Dominic ‘Dot’ Major announced the beginning of a new solo career on social media yesterday (January 26). You can view the post below. The multi-instrumentalist with London Grammar shared the post on Instagram and revealed that a new solo work called ‘Bear’ was on the way “in three weeks”.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Recap: These Characters Get the Love Story They Deserve
The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us contains the first biggest diversion from the 2013 game. And that is not at all a bad thing. Aside from being a beautiful episode of television, Episode 3 really pays tribute to two characters that weren’t able to be fully explored in the context of the video game. This episode delivers on exactly what I wanted from a TV adaptation of the game: backstory and added richness to characters we only briefly met before.Let’s dive in! As always, bring your tissues.(Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us.)Unlike previous episodes, there...
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
The Orb share new single ‘Living In Recycled Times’ and reveal details of new album
The Orb have released a new single this week (January 25) called ‘Living In Recycled Times’ – check it out below. Alongside the new single release, the band announced details of a new album called ‘Prism’. That will be released on April 8 via Cooking Vinyl and it will be the band’s 18th album to date. You can pre-order the record here.
‘The Boys’ star Jess Salgueiro to join cast of ‘Frasier’ reboot
Canadian actress Jess Salgueiro – best known for her portrayal of Robin in The Boys – will star in the upcoming Paramount+ reboot of Frasier. The casting was reported last week by Deadline, who also revealed that actor Anders Keith had joined the new series in his television debut. Salgueiro is set to play the new role of Eve – the roommate of Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who himself is the adult son of the titular Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammar) and Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth). Keith, meanwhile, will play David, the son of Frasier and Daphne Moon (Jane Levees).
GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella. Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.
What Has Countess Vaughn Been Up to Since ‘The Parkers’
Countess Vaughn is one of the most beloved actors from the 90s and 2000s. For several seasons, she starred as the best friend of the title character on Moesha before getting a show based on her character. Since the show’s end, she’s continued acting and has appeared on multiple reality shows.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Recap: Last Men on Earth
When I want to read an oral history of the zombie apocalypse — remember that? christ, what a time — I turn to Max Brooks’s World War Z. Forget about Brad Pitt’s adaptation-in-name-only: The book is a cobbled-together account of the collapse, survival, and rebirth of human civilization following a global zombie outbreak modeled after fears of real-world pandemics, described mockumentary-style by the people who survived it. Many of those fears have since come to pass; the book’s post-9/11 idea of America and Israel as flawed but fundamentally good-hearted places upon which the survival of the world and the various...
What movies will win the Oscars 2023?
The 95th Academy Awards will see the best films from the past year compete for a coveted Oscar statuette. This year’s ceremony, set to be held in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday March 12, will also reflect on the history of the awards to celebrate the milestone birthday.
Harry Styles splits trousers in front of Jennifer Aniston at LA show
Harry Styles has once again made waves accidentally during a show on his ‘Love On Tour’, splitting a pair of custom Gucci trousers mid-song in Los Angeles. The moment happened during Styles’ show at the Kia Forum on Thursday (January 26), when during ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’, he knelt down at the edge of the stage and burst open the crotch on his brown leather pants. The singer promptly noticed his blunder, shooting up and shuffling off to cover himself with a towel. He continued the song, though, and moments later borrowed a pride flag from an audience member to wrap around his waist.
Fatboy Slim, Years & Years, Andy C and more announced for Love Saves The Day 2023
The team behind Love Saves The Day have announced the full line-up for this year’s edition, headlined by Fatboy Slim and Years & Years. The two-day festival will return to Bristol this May, taking over the Ashton Court estate on Saturday May 27 and Sunday 28. Fatboy Slim will headline the former date, topping a bill of 53 acts including Andy C, Groove Armada, Hybrid Minds, Skream, Sub Focus, Yemz and more.
Watch Inhaler cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ in Live Lounge
Inhaler made their Live Lounge debut yesterday (January 26) – watch them cover Miley Cyrus‘ new single ‘Flowers’ below. The Irish band, who will release second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17, also played their new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ for their Live Lounge debut.
Fatboy Slim to release documentary about the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”
Fatboy Slim is releasing a new documentary about “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.”. The film covers Slim’s infamous 2002 Big Beach Boutique II event that was described as the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”. The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.
Watch STAYC member Yoon cover Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’
STAYC member Yoon has delivered a nostalgic cover of Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’. Yoon took to the group’s YouTube account yesterday (January 26) to release her rendition of the 2002 pop-punk hit, dressed in an outfit – complete with tie and studs – that harked back to Lavigne’s ‘Let Go’-era looks.
NewJeans: “We want to show the industry that music shouldn’t be divided by language”
Though it’s a few generations and decades old, the sprawling, sensational world of K-pop feels like it’s changed greatly in the past few years alone. With the world out from the shadow of the pandemic – a confusing, painful period of global isolation where K-pop soared in popularity as an escapist haven – and some of the biggest acts in the industry entering notable new career chapters, K-pop feels like it’s on the precipice of a turning point in 2023.
Indie supergroup dropped from gig after criticising Amazon boss via Le Tigre cover
Indie supergroup Who Is She? were set to play a trio of shows at the Climate Pledge Arena but were uninvited after criticising Amazon boss Jeff Bezos during the first. On Wednesday (January 25) Who Is She?, which features Tacocat’s Bree McKenna, Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro alongside Lisa Prank, played at the Climate Pledge Arena during an ice hockey match between local team Seattle Kraken and visitors Vancouver Canucks. They were set to return as the house band on Friday and Saturday as well.
