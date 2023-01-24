Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Homicide investigation in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday afternoon near...
860wacb.com
Search Continues For Hickory Man Suspected Of Disposing Body
Authorities are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Hickory man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Catawba County man. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, since July of 2022. Ortiz is charged with felonious disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky according to a news release.
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
qcnews.com
New beers will debut at Queen City Brewer's Fest
The end of dry January is approaching, which means the Queen City Brewer's Fest is right around the corner. New beers will debut at Queen City Brewer’s Fest. The end of dry January is approaching, which means the Queen City Brewer's Fest is right around the corner. Las Vegas...
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
qcnews.com
Union County Public Schools abandons plan to begin school year early
The Union County Board of Education voted Friday to rescind its school calendar that would have defied state law and started school three weeks early. Union County Public Schools abandons plan to begin …. The Union County Board of Education voted Friday to rescind its school calendar that would have...
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at North Carolina dealership
Deputy's hunch turns into Indian Trail dealership arrest.
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
1 shot to death in northeast Charlotte: CMPD
The incident happened on the 500 block of Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
qcnews.com
Tyre Nichols protest planned in Charlotte
Several organizations including the NAACP have organized a protest outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Saturday at Noon. Several organizations including the NAACP have organized a protest outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Saturday at Noon. North Carolina General Assembly will revisit medical …. Medical marijuana is back up for debate in...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Sentenced To Ten To Thirteen Years For Assault
A Hickory man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. 44-year old Thalmus Jaton Linder was given an active prison sentence of 10 to 13 years following his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
Gastonia Police Department investigating $80,000 jewelry robbery
The Gastonia Police Department is looking for help from the public to find the suspect in a Jan. 17 armed robbery at a Kohl's store in Gastonia. GPD officers responded to a call about the robbery at the Kohl’s on East Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police found that about $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the department store.
WBTV
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s bookbag at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell and the Kannapolis Police. A student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. The School Resource Officer was notified and located the weapon.
qcnews.com
Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
CMPD investigates homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began a homicide investigation Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte. Officers were called to the Citgo on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road at about 10:20 p.m. Witnesses inside the Citgo said someone was shot between the food mart and gas pumps. No...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman In Jail Without Bond
25-year old Hanna Ellison of Taylorsville has been charged with simple assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a detention officer and violation of a court order. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. A February 6th court date is listed.
860wacb.com
Judge Gives Taylorsville Woman Ten Days In Jail
Heaven Michelle Cole, age 32 of Taylorsville, was ordered to detainment by an Alexander County District Court Judge on Monday, January 23rd. She was placed in the County Detention Center for 10 days for violation of the terms of her probation.
