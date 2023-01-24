ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Where to eat in Fort Worth in 2023

6AM City
6AM City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMKcZ_0kPjj03900

A look at the inside of Osteria 61.

Rendering by Ibañez Shaw Architecture

The new year promises to be an exciting one for Fort Worth — especially for us foodies . From the No. 1 rooftop destination in the world to a Michelin Star chef opening his own concepts, we’ve rounded up the
most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023.

Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery , 2600 W. 7th St.

The upscale restaurant and tasting room features house-made pastas, steaks, and multiple wine labels for guests to enjoy.
  • Cuisine : Italian
  • Anticipated opening date : Friday, Jan. 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbyAC_0kPjj03900

Osteria 61 will open this week inside the First on 7th complex.

Rendering courtesy of First on 7th

61 Osteria , 500 W. 7th St.

The restaurant by Adam Jones — who also owns Grace and Little Red Wasp — is downtown’s newest concept with views overlooking Burnett Park. The menu is created by executive chef Blaine Staniford and features traditional Italian dishes with a “focus on seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers.”
  • Cuisine : Italian
  • Anticipated opening date : Tuesday, Jan. 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mp0B_0kPjj03900

Quince has been named the No. 1 rooftop restaurant in the world | Photo via @quincerooftop

Quince , 1701 River Run

TCU grad and CEO of Rooftop Ventures Brian Sneed is bringing the “ No. 1 rooftop destination in the world ” to the banks of the Trinity River. The restaurant originating from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico will serve dishes from around the globe including French pastries, sushi, and Texas angus steaks.
  • Cuisine : Eclectic
  • Anticipated opening date : End of January
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkCIa_0kPjj03900

F1 Smokehouse is currently located at the Clearkfork Trailheaad behind Press Cafe.

Photo by F1 Smokehouse

F1 Smokehouse , 517 University Dr.

Felipe Armenta and Michelin Star chef Graham Elliott are working on a brick-and-mortar restaurant for the beloved food truck that currently resides at the Clearkfork Trailhead. The concept will be reinvented in the Cultural District with a 2.0 version of the barbecue classics.
  • Cuisine : Barbecue
  • Anticipated opening date : End of January
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rj4PJ_0kPjj03900

Musume will open inside the Signature Sandman Hotel.

Photo by @musumedallas

MUSUME , 810 Houston St.

The Dallas sushi restaurant is expanding with a location inside the new Sandman Signature Hotel (expected to open in March) . The restaurant will feature minimalist architecture, tropical greenery, private dining rooms, and a tatami room.
  • Cuisine : Japanese
  • Anticipated opening date : May
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAkje_0kPjj03900

The John Wayne-inspired cafe is coming to the Stockyards.

Photo by Gold Handle Coffee

Gold Handle Coffee , 112 W. Exchange Ave.

Railcar Coffee & Spirits will soon be the flagship store for John Wayne Gold Handle Coffee. The cafe is inspired by The Duke’s tradition of gifting personalized gold-handed mugs and will serve coffee and wine.
  • Cuisine : Beverages
  • Anticipated opening date : March
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3EPw_0kPjj03900

Amy McNutt is opening two restaurants inside the PS 1200 development.

Rendering courtesy of Prince Concepts

Dreamboat Donuts and Scoops , 1200 6th St.

The vegan confectionery shop will be located in the PS 1200 development in the Near Southside. The concept by Spiral Diner owner Amy McNutt will feature plant-based ice cream, donuts, and other pastries like apple fritters and ice cream sandwiches.
  • Cuisine : Vegan desserts
  • Anticipated opening date : Early spring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CDTP_0kPjj03900

Maiden will also take a spot inside the PS 1200 development.

Rendering courtesy of Prince Concepts

Maiden: Fine Plants and Spirits , 1200 6th St.

Also from the mind of Spiral Diner owner Amy McNutt, this intimate fine dining experience will feature a full bar, a dozen tables, and a nightly multi-course tasting menu. The chef-driven vegan restaurant will open in the PS 1200 development.
  • Cuisine : Vegan
  • Anticipated opening date : Early summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LbFL_0kPjj03900

Sickies is a family-friendly concept known for its expansive menu with 50 burgers and 50 brews.

Photo by Sickies Garage

Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews , 6770 Fossil Bluff Dr.

The garage-themed burger concept is opening in the former Pasados Cafe location and will serve 50 different types of burgers and brews.
  • Cuisine : American
  • Anticipated opening date : Spring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHuJw_0kPjj03900

Cafe Margot will replace the Corner Bakery Cafe.

Screenshot from Google Earth

Cafe Margot , 3150 S. Hulen St.

Also created by local chef Felipe Armenta in collaboration with Graham Elliott, the menu will feature house-made pasta, slow-braised meats, fresh fish, and pastries. The restaurant, named after Felipe’s daughter, is described as being “the opposite of stuffy.”
  • Cuisine : French
  • Anticipated opening date : April
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABni3_0kPjj03900

Hudson House will replace the old Ice House building along Camp Bowie.

Rendering provided by Hudson House

Hudson House , 4600 Dexter Ave.

Set to replace a historic ice house along Camp Bowie, the restaurant features a raw bar, New England-style lobster rolls, mac-and-cheese, and burgers.
  • Cuisine : American
  • Anticipated opening date : Late 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvUpb_0kPjj03900

The 701 project will feature Walloon’s as its fixture restaurant.

Rendering by VLK Architects

Walloon’s , 701 W. Magnolia Ave.

Created by Marcus Paslay, the chef’s fourth concept, the seafood-centric restaurant will provide a New Orleans and Charleston feel.
  • Cuisine : Seafood
  • Anticipated opening date : Summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PU8u8_0kPjj03900

Old Texas Brewing Com. has been a long-time staple in Burleson.

Photo by Old Texas Brewing Co. via Facebook

Old Texas Brewing Co. , 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

The Burleson-based brewpub is expanding to Cowtown with a large patio, full bar, live music, and Old Texas Brewing classics like brisket stuffed jalapeños and burgers.
  • Cuisine : American
  • Anticipated opening date : Spring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xO5wa_0kPjj03900

Is there such thing as too much barbecue?

Photo by @daynetxbbq

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue , 9840 Camp Bowie W. Blvd.

Named a “Top 50 BBQ Joint” by Texas Monthly , the local staple is opening its first brick-and-mortar with the same smoked meats that sell out daily.
  • Cuisine : Barbecue
  • Anticipated opening date : Early summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pylE_0kPjj03900

Everyone knows that the blackened crust is the best part. | Photo by @brixbarbecue

Brix Barbecue , 2018 Bryan Ave.

Also opening its first brick-and-mortar, this barbecue joint is currently serving up Texas-style barbecue out of an airstream by Hopfusion Ale Works.
  • Cuisine : Barbecue
  • Anticipated opening date : First quarter of 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn2LM_0kPjj03900

This will be the Bridgeport-based whiskey distillery’s second tasting room.

Photo by Oak & Eden

Oak & Eden , 5188 Monahans Ave.

The Texas whiskey brand is opening a new tasting room and bar with its signature Bottle Builder program where visitors can create their own whiskey bottle using four finished whiskey bases and infusion options.
  • Cuisine : American
  • Anticipated opening date : Spring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6Ikg_0kPjj03900

Plank Seafood Provisions will be one of the newest restaurants in The Shops at Clearfork.

Photo provided by DBA Commercial Real Estate

Plank Seafood Provisions , 5188 Monahans Ave.

The seafood restaurant will be an open-kitchen setup with a full raw bar and a wood-fired grill serving environmentally-sourced ingredients from Maine to Massachusetts and the shores of Greece.
  • Cuisine : Seafood
  • Anticipated opening date : First of the year

On our radar

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar , 1305 W. Magnolia Ave. | The Dallas-born pizza stop is expanding to Cowtown with its classic crust and sauce recipes.

Riot Room , 1100 Foch St. | Texas country artist Koe Wetzel is behind this new bar. The bar is looking to fill several positions, ranging from bartenders to line cooks.

Ian’s Sandwiches , 2905 Race St. | La Onda’s
chef Victor Villarreal is opening a new sandwich pop-up named after his son Ian.

Terry Black’s Barbecue , 2926 W. 7th St. | The Austin-based eatery plans to expand into North Texas and replace the existing Wendy’s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth

The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
FORT WORTH, TX
Ash Jurberg

Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in Dallas

I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at buffets. With rising prices and smaller servings - known as "shrinkflation," buffets can offer great value for families and people on budgets.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location

A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
PLANO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town

The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident

Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ Granted Permission to Film in Historic Texas Courthouse

Bass Reeves started his life as a slave and went on to become one of the most influential lawmen in American history. In the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Taylor Sheridan will bring his story to life over the course of eight episodes. As usual, Sheridan and the rest of the team are striving to be as true-to-life as possible with the new spinoff. For instance, they’re looking at historic filming locations where Reeves once stood and conducted business. One of those locations is the Ellis County courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

SUV crashes through front of Dallas Italian restaurant

DALLAS — Multiple people were taken to a hospital last night after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed her SUV through the front of an Italian restaurant. The restaurant, Speranzo Italian Restaurant, posted surveillance video of the incident from two different angles, inside and outside, showing the SUV inexplicably barreling through the front of the restaurant, knocking over the wall, tables, and numerous people.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman

A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
DALLAS, TX
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy