Where to eat in Fort Worth in 2023

On our radar

The new year promises to be an exciting one for Fort Worth —. From thein the world to aopening his own concepts, we’ve rounded up theof 2023.The upscale restaurant and tasting room features house-made pastas, steaks, and multiple wine labels for guests to enjoy.The restaurant by Adam Jones — who also owns Grace and Little Red Wasp — is downtown’s newest concept with views overlooking Burnett Park. The menu is created by executive chef Blaine Staniford and features traditional Italian dishes with a “focus on seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers.”TCU grad and CEO of Rooftop Ventures Brian Sneed is bringing the “ No. 1 rooftop destination in the world ” to the banks of the Trinity River. The restaurant originating from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico will serve dishes from around the globe including French pastries, sushi, and Texas angus steaks.Felipe Armenta and Michelin Star chef Graham Elliott are working on a brick-and-mortar restaurant for the beloved food truck that currently resides at the Clearkfork Trailhead. The concept will be reinvented in the Cultural District with a 2.0 version of the barbecue classics.The Dallas sushi restaurant is expanding with a location inside the new Sandman Signature Hotel. The restaurant will feature minimalist architecture, tropical greenery, private dining rooms, and a tatami room.Railcar Coffee & Spirits will soon be the flagship store for John Wayne Gold Handle Coffee. The cafe is inspired by The Duke’s tradition of gifting personalized gold-handed mugs and will serve coffee and wine.The vegan confectionery shop will be located in the PS 1200 development in the Near Southside. The concept by Spiral Diner owner Amy McNutt will feature plant-based ice cream, donuts, and other pastries like apple fritters and ice cream sandwiches.Also from the mind of Spiral Diner owner Amy McNutt, this intimate fine dining experience will feature a full bar, a dozen tables, and a nightly multi-course tasting menu. The chef-driven vegan restaurant will open in the PS 1200 development.The garage-themed burger concept is opening in the former Pasados Cafe location and will serve 50 different types of burgers and brews.Also created by local chef Felipe Armenta in collaboration with Graham Elliott, the menu will feature house-made pasta, slow-braised meats, fresh fish, and pastries. The restaurant, named after Felipe’s daughter, is described as being “the opposite of stuffy.”Set to replace a historic ice house along Camp Bowie, the restaurant features a raw bar, New England-style lobster rolls, mac-and-cheese, and burgers.Created by Marcus Paslay, the chef’s fourth concept, the seafood-centric restaurant will provide a New Orleans and Charleston feel.The Burleson-based brewpub is expanding to Cowtown with a large patio, full bar, live music, and Old Texas Brewing classics like brisket stuffed jalapeños and burgers.Named a “Top 50 BBQ Joint” by Texas Monthly , the local staple is opening its first brick-and-mortar with the same smoked meats that sell out daily.Also opening its first brick-and-mortar, this barbecue joint is currently serving up Texas-style barbecue out of an airstream by Hopfusion Ale Works.The Texas whiskey brand is opening a new tasting room and bar with its signature Bottle Builder program where visitors can create their own whiskey bottle using four finished whiskey bases and infusion options.The seafood restaurant will be an open-kitchen setup with a full raw bar and a wood-fired grill serving environmentally-sourced ingredients from Maine to Massachusetts and the shores of Greece. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar , 1305 W. Magnolia Ave. | The Dallas-born pizza stop is expanding to Cowtown with its classic crust and sauce recipes. Riot Room , 1100 Foch St. | Texas country artist Koe Wetzel is behind this new bar. The bar is looking to fill several positions, ranging from bartenders to line cooks. Ian’s Sandwiches , 2905 Race St. | La Onda’schef Victor Villarreal is opening a new sandwich pop-up named after his son Ian. Terry Black’s Barbecue , 2926 W. 7th St. | The Austin-based eatery plans to expand into North Texas and replace the existing Wendy’s.