Where to eat in Fort Worth in 2023
The new year promises to be an exciting one for Fort Worth — especially for us foodies . From the No. 1 rooftop destination in the world to a Michelin Star chef opening his own concepts, we’ve rounded up the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023.
Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery , 2600 W. 7th St.The upscale restaurant and tasting room features house-made pastas, steaks, and multiple wine labels for guests to enjoy.
- Cuisine : Italian
- Anticipated opening date : Friday, Jan. 27
61 Osteria , 500 W. 7th St.The restaurant by Adam Jones — who also owns Grace and Little Red Wasp — is downtown’s newest concept with views overlooking Burnett Park. The menu is created by executive chef Blaine Staniford and features traditional Italian dishes with a “focus on seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers.”
- Cuisine : Italian
- Anticipated opening date : Tuesday, Jan. 31
Quince , 1701 River RunTCU grad and CEO of Rooftop Ventures Brian Sneed is bringing the “ No. 1 rooftop destination in the world ” to the banks of the Trinity River. The restaurant originating from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico will serve dishes from around the globe including French pastries, sushi, and Texas angus steaks.
- Cuisine : Eclectic
- Anticipated opening date : End of January
F1 Smokehouse , 517 University Dr.Felipe Armenta and Michelin Star chef Graham Elliott are working on a brick-and-mortar restaurant for the beloved food truck that currently resides at the Clearkfork Trailhead. The concept will be reinvented in the Cultural District with a 2.0 version of the barbecue classics.
- Cuisine : Barbecue
- Anticipated opening date : End of January
MUSUME , 810 Houston St.The Dallas sushi restaurant is expanding with a location inside the new Sandman Signature Hotel (expected to open in March) . The restaurant will feature minimalist architecture, tropical greenery, private dining rooms, and a tatami room.
- Cuisine : Japanese
- Anticipated opening date : May
Gold Handle Coffee , 112 W. Exchange Ave.Railcar Coffee & Spirits will soon be the flagship store for John Wayne Gold Handle Coffee. The cafe is inspired by The Duke’s tradition of gifting personalized gold-handed mugs and will serve coffee and wine.
- Cuisine : Beverages
- Anticipated opening date : March
Dreamboat Donuts and Scoops , 1200 6th St.The vegan confectionery shop will be located in the PS 1200 development in the Near Southside. The concept by Spiral Diner owner Amy McNutt will feature plant-based ice cream, donuts, and other pastries like apple fritters and ice cream sandwiches.
- Cuisine : Vegan desserts
- Anticipated opening date : Early spring
Maiden: Fine Plants and Spirits , 1200 6th St.Also from the mind of Spiral Diner owner Amy McNutt, this intimate fine dining experience will feature a full bar, a dozen tables, and a nightly multi-course tasting menu. The chef-driven vegan restaurant will open in the PS 1200 development.
- Cuisine : Vegan
- Anticipated opening date : Early summer
Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews , 6770 Fossil Bluff Dr.The garage-themed burger concept is opening in the former Pasados Cafe location and will serve 50 different types of burgers and brews.
- Cuisine : American
- Anticipated opening date : Spring
Cafe Margot , 3150 S. Hulen St.Also created by local chef Felipe Armenta in collaboration with Graham Elliott, the menu will feature house-made pasta, slow-braised meats, fresh fish, and pastries. The restaurant, named after Felipe’s daughter, is described as being “the opposite of stuffy.”
- Cuisine : French
- Anticipated opening date : April
Hudson House , 4600 Dexter Ave.Set to replace a historic ice house along Camp Bowie, the restaurant features a raw bar, New England-style lobster rolls, mac-and-cheese, and burgers.
- Cuisine : American
- Anticipated opening date : Late 2023
Walloon’s , 701 W. Magnolia Ave.Created by Marcus Paslay, the chef’s fourth concept, the seafood-centric restaurant will provide a New Orleans and Charleston feel.
- Cuisine : Seafood
- Anticipated opening date : Summer
Old Texas Brewing Co. , 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd.The Burleson-based brewpub is expanding to Cowtown with a large patio, full bar, live music, and Old Texas Brewing classics like brisket stuffed jalapeños and burgers.
- Cuisine : American
- Anticipated opening date : Spring
Dayne’s Craft Barbecue , 9840 Camp Bowie W. Blvd.Named a “Top 50 BBQ Joint” by Texas Monthly , the local staple is opening its first brick-and-mortar with the same smoked meats that sell out daily.
- Cuisine : Barbecue
- Anticipated opening date : Early summer
Brix Barbecue , 2018 Bryan Ave.Also opening its first brick-and-mortar, this barbecue joint is currently serving up Texas-style barbecue out of an airstream by Hopfusion Ale Works.
- Cuisine : Barbecue
- Anticipated opening date : First quarter of 2023
Oak & Eden , 5188 Monahans Ave.The Texas whiskey brand is opening a new tasting room and bar with its signature Bottle Builder program where visitors can create their own whiskey bottle using four finished whiskey bases and infusion options.
- Cuisine : American
- Anticipated opening date : Spring
Plank Seafood Provisions , 5188 Monahans Ave.The seafood restaurant will be an open-kitchen setup with a full raw bar and a wood-fired grill serving environmentally-sourced ingredients from Maine to Massachusetts and the shores of Greece.
- Cuisine : Seafood
- Anticipated opening date : First of the year
