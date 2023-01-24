Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
TrustedReviews
What is Samsung Knox Security? Samsung’s mobile security explained
Samsung smartphones, tablets, and wearables have a trick up their sleeves in the form of Samsung Knox Security, a Samsung-exclusive multi-layer security system that helps keep your data private. The problem is that Samsung doesn’t do the best job at highlighting just how impressive the tech is and why it’s...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal
Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
Phone Arena
Samsung hypes Galaxy S23 series announcement with amazing 3D projection (VIDEO)
Samsung's next Unpacked event is creeping ever so closer with the festivities set to kick off on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Galaxy S23 series pre-orders will start being accepted by Samsung at the same time and the phones will be released on February 17th. In Milan, Italy, on a building known as Samsung District, the company has put up a cool-looking 3D projection that promotes the camera array on the new phones, Space Zoom, and Night Mode.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+
Both Apple and Samsung announced their ‘Plus’ phones in 2022. I guess we can refer to them as flagship-grade devices, even though the iPhone 14 Plus is technically a vanilla model, and neither of the two devices are the most powerful offerings from the companies. In either case, both of these phones are compelling, and that’s why we’re focusing on them in this article. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything we know so far
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumor mill is already in overdrive. Samsung usually launches new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices just in time for the fall season. The foldable phones are currently in their fourth generation and have comfortably replaced the once-reigning Galaxy Note series. Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be next in line for the title of this year’s most premium Samsung phone, following the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 series to be the first phone to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 launched in November 2022. Corning confirmed that Samsung’s next flagship will be the first phone to sport the latest generation of Gorilla Glass. The new version of Gorilla Glass improves drop performance and scratch resistance. It’s likely the glass will be used to protect both...
Android Authority
Samsung will use Snapdragon for the Galaxy S23 and other flagships globally
Samsung plans to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in all global models of the Galaxy S23. A report claims Samsung will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on all Galaxy S23 models globally. Rumor suggests that Samsung will continue to rely on Snapdragon until it’s done...
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at its cheapest price ever at Amazon today
Snag a Galaxy Watch 5 for just $229.99 – $50 off!
Comments / 0