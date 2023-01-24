ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Android Headlines

Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED

Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Android Authority

This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
TrustedReviews

What is Samsung Knox Security? Samsung’s mobile security explained

Samsung smartphones, tablets, and wearables have a trick up their sleeves in the form of Samsung Knox Security, a Samsung-exclusive multi-layer security system that helps keep your data private. The problem is that Samsung doesn’t do the best job at highlighting just how impressive the tech is and why it’s...
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal

Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
Phone Arena

Samsung hypes Galaxy S23 series announcement with amazing 3D projection (VIDEO)

Samsung's next Unpacked event is creeping ever so closer with the festivities set to kick off on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Galaxy S23 series pre-orders will start being accepted by Samsung at the same time and the phones will be released on February 17th. In Milan, Italy, on a building known as Samsung District, the company has put up a cool-looking 3D projection that promotes the camera array on the new phones, Space Zoom, and Night Mode.
Android Headlines

Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+

Both Apple and Samsung announced their ‘Plus’ phones in 2022. I guess we can refer to them as flagship-grade devices, even though the iPhone 14 Plus is technically a vanilla model, and neither of the two devices are the most powerful offerings from the companies. In either case, both of these phones are compelling, and that’s why we’re focusing on them in this article. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+.
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything we know so far

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumor mill is already in overdrive. Samsung usually launches new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices just in time for the fall season. The foldable phones are currently in their fourth generation and have comfortably replaced the once-reigning Galaxy Note series. Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be next in line for the title of this year’s most premium Samsung phone, following the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Android Authority

Galaxy S23 series to be the first phone to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 launched in November 2022. Corning confirmed that Samsung’s next flagship will be the first phone to sport the latest generation of Gorilla Glass. The new version of Gorilla Glass improves drop performance and scratch resistance. It’s likely the glass will be used to protect both...
Android Authority

Samsung will use Snapdragon for the Galaxy S23 and other flagships globally

Samsung plans to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in all global models of the Galaxy S23. A report claims Samsung will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on all Galaxy S23 models globally. Rumor suggests that Samsung will continue to rely on Snapdragon until it’s done...

