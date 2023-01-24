The Bucs announced that wide receiver Chris Godwin was selected as the team’s 2022 Ed Block Courage Award Winner. Godwin was selected by a vote from his teammates. The award, which is given out to a player on every NFL team, is named in honor of Ed Block, who was a trainer for the Baltimore Colts and is a humanitarian. The award is meant to symbolize professionalism, strength and dedication along with acting as a community role model. It is mean to be given to someone that best exemplifies sportsmanship and courage.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO