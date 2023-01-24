Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Bucs Complete OC Interview With Cooter
The Bucs have completed their interview for offensive coordinator with candidate Jim Bob Cooter, the team announced on Thursday evening. It’s been a busy week for Tampa Bay as this is the third interview they’ve had this week following meetings with Klint Kubiak and Keenan McCardell. Cooter Was...
Pewter Report
Bucs Senior Bowl Draft Target: CB Kyu Blu Kelly
With Senior Bowl week just a week away the Bucs will be busy evaluating players who could potentially help the team in 2023. One position group they will most likely be targeting closely is defensive back. With safeties Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan, and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting all slated to hit free agency this offseason the Bucs will most likely need to draft some help in that room.
Pewter Report
Bowles, Bucs Need More Sacks From OLBs In 2023
Flying under the radar of what’s already been an offseason chock full of events is the situation that the Bucs have at outside linebacker. Maybe it doesn’t take precedent over Tom Brady, finding a new offensive coordinator or even defensive questions they have at inside linebacker and corner, but it’s one that also needs focus from head coach and defensive play-caller Todd Bowles.
Pewter Report
Bucs WR Godwin Selected As Ed Block Courage Award Winner
The Bucs announced that wide receiver Chris Godwin was selected as the team’s 2022 Ed Block Courage Award Winner. Godwin was selected by a vote from his teammates. The award, which is given out to a player on every NFL team, is named in honor of Ed Block, who was a trainer for the Baltimore Colts and is a humanitarian. The award is meant to symbolize professionalism, strength and dedication along with acting as a community role model. It is mean to be given to someone that best exemplifies sportsmanship and courage.
Pewter Report
Bucs Interview Bengals QBs Coach For OC Role
The Bucs announced that they conducted an interview with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher on Friday for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator job. The last Bucs interview happened virtually because Cincinnati is playing at Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Pitcher is the fourth known Bucs...
Pewter Report
Bucs Have A BIG Offseason Puzzle To Put Together
Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles have quite a conundrum on their hands this offseason. Tampa Bay must find a new offensive coordinator – and perhaps a new starting quarterback if Tom Brady decides to retire – or play his 24th season in the NFL elsewhere.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ OC Search Still Involves ‘The Brady Factor’
The Bucs’ 2023 offseason plans were bound to be determined by whatever decision Tom Brady makes about his future. Will the 45-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Famer return to Tampa for another season? Will he play elsewhere? Is a true retirement in play this offseason after his short-lived hiatus last offseason? Don’t ask Brady himself, as he put it very plainly to Jim Gray on his Let’s Go! podcast earlier this week.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Division Rival Hires New Head Coach
The Bucs and Todd Bowles will have to game plan against a new scheme in the NFC South as their division rival Carolina Panthers have announced that they have hired Frank Reich as their new head coach. Reich was previously the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2022, but was fired in the middle the season as the Colts started 3-5-1.
