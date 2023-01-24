Read full article on original website
Colorful Cosmic Tubing is Montana’s Favorite New Winter Activity
Have you ever heard of cosmic tubing? If not, it definitely needs to be on your Montana bucket list. Cosmic tubing takes traditional tubing to the next level. It's essentially tubing after dark under a wide array of colorful lights. Snow tubing is fun, but cosmic snow tubing is awesome!
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
The Montana Movies That Make People Not Want To Move Here
Montana is an enticing backdrop for movies and TV shows and it has been for decades. There have been a lot of movies that have been filmed in Montana. "Little Big Man", "Rancho Deluxe", "Legends Of The Fall", "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" and more. Recently we have had multiple TV shows being filmed in Montana. "Yellowstone", and "1923". "Yellowstone" has been a hugely successful franchise not only with viewers, but with the amount of money it has generated for our state.
New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana
When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
Creative and Funny Punishments Montana Kids Endured Growing Up
Montana children are on a whole different level. While they are hard-working, polite, and (mostly) well-behaved, sometimes they still need discipline, and sometimes parents have to get really creative. Growing up, my brothers and I weren't exactly little angels. As a matter of fact, I think I was grounded more...
Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales
There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
Remember this Nickelodeon Show from 2000 Set in Montana?
Nickelodeon in 1999 and 2000, perhaps inspired by the success of Keenan and Kel which debuted in 1996, was making more live-action shows for teenagers that would later appear on TeeNick (Nickelodeon for teens) in 2001. In that 2-year span Nickelodeon released The Amanda Show, 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd, The Brothers Garcia and the show I'm writing about now, Caitlin's Way.
The Truth About Cars With Out-of-State Plates in Montana
Out of state plated cars in Montana are not our enemy. Unless you've had to drive a vehicle with out of state plates recently, you'd have no idea how rudely some Montana residents are behaving towards them. It's disturbing. Let's cut to the chase - some Montana residents are flat...
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Speeding Tickets?
For those that remember the "good ole days" there was a time in Montana that you could really let loose, especially when it came to "putting the pedal to the metal". Back in the day, the speed limits on highways and interstates were more of a suggestion. In fact, Montana was often referred to as the "Montanabahn". This was a reference to the fact that there really wasn't a posted speed limit during the day on several miles of Montana roads, so as long as you were driving at "a reasonable and prudent speed", you were good to go.
Montana Why Are You Searching This The Most? I Blame Grandmothers
When I think the people of Montana can't surprise me anymore, a recent "most searched" web rank is published, and we sit at the top for this searched culinary creation. As I stumbled across the following information on some of Montanan's web search habits, I thought, "there have to be a million better things to search for in this state". Just off the top of my head things like:
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
Here’s where to find best family deals at Montana ski resorts
With higher prices for everything this year, it may be harder to afford that all-day family ski trip in Montana. Yet with the season quickly entering its final weeks, we want to make sure you can find the best options for a fun day on the slopes for all ages.
EPA Urging Montanan’s to ‘Test Your Nest’ for Radioactive Gas
The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a radon awareness campaign this week with the catchy slogan "Test Your Nest." Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the soil and rocks as they decay. Radon is very common in the West, especially in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana.
2022 Fires Could Raise Flood Danger this Spring in Montana
A press release we received from FEMA on Monday (1/23) is urging Montanans affected by wildfires last season to be vigilant for increased chances of flooding and mudslide activity this spring in the Treasure State. 2022 saw record fire activity in the West. According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric...
U.S. Attorney Gets Funds to Stop Youth Crime Before it Starts
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich told KGVO News in an exclusive interview on Friday about Montana’s share in funds from the U.S. Department Office for Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention. “Far too often our work at the U.S. Department of Justice is reactionary; where...
Western Montana Avalanche Risk Dangerous From Big Storm
The arrival of February might have you anxious to make the most of the remaining weekends of winter. But with avalanche danger at its highest levels again, now is probably not the time to seek adventure in the backcountry. Teams with the West Central Montana Avalanche Center have been fanning...
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
Big Snow and Flash Frozen: Montana Temps to Plunge
Heavy snow, wind, a flash freeze, and sub-zero weather. There's hardly anything NOT on the winter weather menu in Western Montana for the remainder of the week. And while it likely won't be as severe as before Christmas, it will still be enough to get our attention, starting with the heavy snow Thursday afternoon into Friday with a Winter Storm Watch in place for Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Should Self-Driving Vehicles Be Banned in Montana?
I sure hope you're not a Tesla owner already furious because of this headline, it's not my intention to antagonize. I ask the question "should self-driving vehicles be banned in Montana?" out of genuine concern based on some news stories I've read, and to be honest, a bias against using AI or autopilot for something as potentially dangerous as driving a vehicle. I mean, I've seen Terminator 2 after all.
Montana Senator Wants Answers About Missileers with Cancer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A recent Associated Press story brought to light the fact that several U.S. Air Force personnel who spent more than 25 years serving in the missile silos at Malstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls have been diagnosed with a particular form of cancer, with one fatality so far.
