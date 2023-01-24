Read full article on original website
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
TrustedReviews
What is Samsung Knox Security? Samsung’s mobile security explained
Samsung smartphones, tablets, and wearables have a trick up their sleeves in the form of Samsung Knox Security, a Samsung-exclusive multi-layer security system that helps keep your data private. The problem is that Samsung doesn’t do the best job at highlighting just how impressive the tech is and why it’s...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal
Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+
Both Apple and Samsung announced their ‘Plus’ phones in 2022. I guess we can refer to them as flagship-grade devices, even though the iPhone 14 Plus is technically a vanilla model, and neither of the two devices are the most powerful offerings from the companies. In either case, both of these phones are compelling, and that’s why we’re focusing on them in this article. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+.
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything we know so far
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumor mill is already in overdrive. Samsung usually launches new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices just in time for the fall season. The foldable phones are currently in their fourth generation and have comfortably replaced the once-reigning Galaxy Note series. Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be next in line for the title of this year’s most premium Samsung phone, following the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 series to be the first phone to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 launched in November 2022. Corning confirmed that Samsung’s next flagship will be the first phone to sport the latest generation of Gorilla Glass. The new version of Gorilla Glass improves drop performance and scratch resistance. It’s likely the glass will be used to protect both...
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 powered exclusively by Snapdragon. Exynos not in Samsung's immediate future
We are almost there folks! We are officially less than a week away from the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. The Korean tech giant’s flagship series for 2023 is set to bring a lot to the table. More important, however, is what will not come along with the S23… and that is Exynos.
Android Authority
Samsung will use Snapdragon for the Galaxy S23 and other flagships globally
Samsung plans to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in all global models of the Galaxy S23. A report claims Samsung will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on all Galaxy S23 models globally. Rumor suggests that Samsung will continue to rely on Snapdragon until it’s done...
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at its cheapest price ever at Amazon today
Snag a Galaxy Watch 5 for just $229.99 – $50 off!
Poll: Is LTE connectivity a must-have on your smartwatch?
In our latest poll, we ask our readers if they prefer LTE connectivity on their smartwatches.
Android Headlines
Ulefone Tab A8 is official, a 10.1-inch Android tablet
Ulefone has announced a new tablet, the Tab A8. This is a 10.1-inch Android tablet, and it’s an entry-level device. Ulefone says that this is a “tablet for casual needs or light productivity tasks” that won’t break the bank. It actually looks really nice. Its bezels...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro selfie cameras compared
Over the past few days, plenty of new details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra‘s camera system have emerged. We even saw a few low-light and zoom camera samples from the phone. All of those samples came from the same source, Twitter user Edwards Urbina. While it’s a mystery how they manage to get the new Samsung flagship ahead of next week’s launch, they continue to share camera samples from the device. Recently, Edwards posted a selfie taken from the Galaxy S23 Ultra and compared it with the Pixel 7 Pro. Here’s how the two pictures stack up.
