ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FanBuzz

Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"

The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)

The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Autoweek.com

A.J. Foyt Racing Explains Why It's Changing IndyCar Car Number from 88 to 55

In a change on Friday, the No. 88 badging on the A.J. Foyt Racing-owned NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen will now be No. 55 for the 2023 season due to “negative ideological connotations” of No. 88 that some construe with white supremacist groups. “We were...
The Comeback

Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision

It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Truth About Cars

Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R

In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
Sporting News

Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race

Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway set to host the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. Nevertheless, it's expected to be a packed day at...
fordauthority.com

Hailie Deegan Wheels The Ford Mustang GT4 In The Rain: Video

Hailie Deegan is certainly popular among fans, having been voted the most popular NASCAR Truck Series driver for two years in a row. However, she recently ditched her Ford F-150 race truck in favor of a Ford Mustang GT4 racer, taking to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway for the Roar Before the 24.
racer.com

INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans

Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
racer.com

Rolex 24, Hour 18: Korthoff Mercedes falls from GTD lead

The sun has broken through over the Rolex 24 At Daytona and while some teams established themselves for the final six hours, others faltered, including the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 which was leading the race in GTD when it went behind the wall with a mechanical issue. The No. 32 had begun to emerge in the GTD conversation in the early hours but the traditionally welcoming sight of sunlight was far from it for the team.
racer.com

Rolex 24, Hour 12: LMP3 fire brings out yellow at halfway

The No. 43 MRS-GT Racing with Danial Frost behind the wheel ended the 12th hour of the Rolex 24 At Daytona with fire emanating from under the engine cover, bringing out a full course yellow. The race had been green for the last two hours. Night had truly settled in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy