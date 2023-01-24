Read full article on original website
Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"
The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
Chase Elliott ‘Shocked’ by What He Saw in NYC Streets and Can Completely Relate Driving Through the NASCAR Cup Series Garage
Chase Elliott joined fellow drivers Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez, plus Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and NASCAR President Steve Phelps on a media blitz through New York City this week, promoting the sport’s upcoming 75th anniversary season. Together the group rang the closing bell on the New York...
Martin Truex Jr announces separation from longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr and Sherry Pollex have parted ways. Martin Truex Jr drives the No. 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed the series title in 2017 while driving for Furniture Row Racing. Read the breakup statement below. During the 2022 season, the now 42-year-old stated that...
Stewart-Haas Racing Got It Right Again With Another Major Driver Decision
Tony Stewart has worked hard for a year just to keep Stewart-Haas Racing in the ranks of the mediocre, and the job is only half done. His biggest decision is yet to come, and he can spring it on NASCAR fans at any time. It’ll need to be a winner,...
NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)
The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
NASCAR Conspiracy Theory: Jimmie Johnson Will Win Daytona 500 Pole as Other Drivers Like Danica Patrick Surprisingly Did on Special Occasions, According to Industry Insiders
Jimmie Johnson and his much-anticipated return to NASCAR is just weeks away when he will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500, a race he won twice in his Hall of Fame career. He also sat on the pole a couple of times. This week, a couple of members of...
CBS Sports
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president expects NASCAR to return to oval 'sooner rather than later'
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles shared Friday that the speedway has had conversations about a return for NASCAR competition on the track's signature 2.5-mile oval configuration. The IMS oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 from 1994 until 2020, which was the speedway's first major race outside of the Indianapolis 500.
Autoweek.com
A.J. Foyt Racing Explains Why It's Changing IndyCar Car Number from 88 to 55
In a change on Friday, the No. 88 badging on the A.J. Foyt Racing-owned NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen will now be No. 55 for the 2023 season due to “negative ideological connotations” of No. 88 that some construe with white supremacist groups. “We were...
'Fed up' former NASCAR driver revs up race for Virginia state senate seat
Former NASCAR driver and sports reporter Hermie Sadler says he's "fed up" with the way the government has been run and is running for the Virginia State Senate.
Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision
It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ryan Blaney Judges Some of The Best And Worst Motorsports Tattoos
Although he is usually covered from head to toe in a helmet and race suit, Ryan Blaney is the tattoo guy in NASCAR. He’s got lots of great art on his skin. So, during media days, the Team Penske driver went over some of the best and the very worst motorsports tattoos on the internet.
NBC Sports
2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Schedule, TV info, start times, entry lists, notable drivers, more
The new year brings the start of a new era for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will open the 2023 schedule with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A new premier class for prototypes is the overriding story entering the 24-hour endurance race that unofficially kicks off the major-league racing season.
Truth About Cars
Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R
In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
Tune in to Daytona: How to watch the Rolex 24 on television and streaming
For many, the favorite bleacher seat is just off the kitchen, over there on the couch or recliner, pointed directly at the big flat screen on the wall. You've done Monday Night Football and Breakfast at Wimbledon. Here's your chance for an all-nighter, a twice-around-the-clock sports-car race that never fails to bring...
Sporting News
Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race
Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway set to host the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. Nevertheless, it's expected to be a packed day at...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
fordauthority.com
Hailie Deegan Wheels The Ford Mustang GT4 In The Rain: Video
Hailie Deegan is certainly popular among fans, having been voted the most popular NASCAR Truck Series driver for two years in a row. However, she recently ditched her Ford F-150 race truck in favor of a Ford Mustang GT4 racer, taking to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway for the Roar Before the 24.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans
Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 18: Korthoff Mercedes falls from GTD lead
The sun has broken through over the Rolex 24 At Daytona and while some teams established themselves for the final six hours, others faltered, including the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 which was leading the race in GTD when it went behind the wall with a mechanical issue. The No. 32 had begun to emerge in the GTD conversation in the early hours but the traditionally welcoming sight of sunlight was far from it for the team.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 12: LMP3 fire brings out yellow at halfway
The No. 43 MRS-GT Racing with Danial Frost behind the wheel ended the 12th hour of the Rolex 24 At Daytona with fire emanating from under the engine cover, bringing out a full course yellow. The race had been green for the last two hours. Night had truly settled in...
