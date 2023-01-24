Read full article on original website
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit
Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
247Sports
Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas on public intoxication charge, per report
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday in Dallas on a public intoxication charge, police confirmed to WFAA. According to authorities, Bennett's arrest happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas. Police reportedly responded to Bennett "banging on doors" in the...
247Sports
College football: Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma, Nebraska poised to make 'big jumps' in 2023, Josh Pate says
With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports’ Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 on Friday’s episode of Late Kick and labeled Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma and Nebraska as teams that should be significantly improved from a season ago and make big jumps in the fall. Auburn...
247Sports
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
247Sports
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
247Sports
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
247Sports
BREAKING: Four-star tight end Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2024. Following a junior day visit on Saturday, Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Top247 tight end Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers. The four-star tight end chose UW over Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State,...
247Sports
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
247Sports
Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll
Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
247Sports
BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State
Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
247Sports
East Carolina extends offer to local Goldsboro forward
In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.
247Sports
Kenny Payne criticism continues from media after Louisville basketball gets squashed by Notre Dame
Kenny Payne's tumultuous first season as Louisville's head men's basketball coach continued Saturday at Notre Dame, where the Fighting Irish led comfortably throughout a 76-62 victory. Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9 ACC) snapped a four-game skid and sent Payne's Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) to their 10th consecutive loss as the ACC's only remaining winless team.
247Sports
Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment
Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
247Sports
First Tennessee visit surpasses all expectations for four-star OL
His first Tennessee visit exceeded all expectations for a four-star offensive tackle from North Carolina — he explained after his time at the Vols' junior day.
247Sports
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
247Sports
Talented in-state running back Rodney Fields commits to Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Early momentum is starting to build for Oklahoma State football recruiting and the 2024 class as the Cowboys added another in-state commitment on Friday. Oklahoma City (Okla.) Southeast running back Rodney Fields announced his pledge to the Pokes after receiving an offer earlier this week. Fields...
247Sports
Tennessee impresses highly ranked, in-state QB target again at junior day
A highly ranked, in-state quarterback who’s ranked among the nation’s top prospects in the 2025 class visited Tennessee again Saturday to attend the Vols’ junior day.
247Sports
Alabama football's OC search: Jason Garrett, Kliff Kingsbury possible options for Nick Saban, per ESPN
Alabama is searching for its next offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien left this week for the opening with the New England Patriots and ESPN's Pete Thamel put out several names who could be under consideration, including former NFL head coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Jason Garrett. "(Have heard) some NFL guys,...
247Sports
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Iowa
Rutgers met Iowa today on the road and did not have an answer or way to consistently stop the Hawkeye offense. That resulted in a 93-82 loss and dropped Rutgers to 14-7 on the season. Rutgers is now 6-4 in the Big Ten and has dropped from second place. Meanwhile,...
247Sports
Caleb Love Enlists UNC Assistant Coach For Shooting Cure
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has no shortage of basketball coaches on staff who could double as shot doctors or shooting consultants, and guard Caleb Love has enlisted the help of Jeff Lebo while seeking a cure for the slump that has lingered. Love’s 15-point effort in the...
