In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO