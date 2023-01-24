ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit

Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma

No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star tight end Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2024. Following a junior day visit on Saturday, Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Top247 tight end Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers. The four-star tight end chose UW over Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State,...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll

Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State

Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
AMES, IA
247Sports

East Carolina extends offer to local Goldsboro forward

In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Talented in-state running back Rodney Fields commits to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Early momentum is starting to build for Oklahoma State football recruiting and the 2024 class as the Cowboys added another in-state commitment on Friday. Oklahoma City (Okla.) Southeast running back Rodney Fields announced his pledge to the Pokes after receiving an offer earlier this week. Fields...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Caleb Love Enlists UNC Assistant Coach For Shooting Cure

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has no shortage of basketball coaches on staff who could double as shot doctors or shooting consultants, and guard Caleb Love has enlisted the help of Jeff Lebo while seeking a cure for the slump that has lingered. Love’s 15-point effort in the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

