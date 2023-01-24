[POD] Discussing impact of Marques Hagans leaving for Penn State and state of Virginia football recruiting

Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Speedy Peach State safety Devin Clark commits to Virginia
Virginia football's secondary just got faster. The Cavaliers secured the commitment of Devin Clark after the Peach State native visited the UVA last weekend on an official visit. Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and defensive back coach and defensive passing game coordinator offered the standout last week after cementing a strong relationship this month with the playmaker.
Penn State basketball responds to Micah Shrewsberry's challenge with 83-61 win over Michigan
Micah Shrewsberry’s challenge to the Penn State men’s basketball team after its loss Tuesday was about as direct as the second-year coach had been during his tenure in State College. Shrewsberry called out the Nittany Lions’ effort as “soft” in a double-digit defeat at Rutgers.
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball at Penn State
Jett Howard is participating in warmups for the Michigan men’s basketball team, which faces Penn State on the road Sunday afternoon. Howard, a potential NBA lottery pick, suffered an ankle sprain last weekend against Minnesota and did not play against Purdue. “It’s always hard with Jett and this is...
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State
The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Penn State football recruiting Junior Day 3 roundup (Saturday night)
Penn State football and head coach James Franklin are playing host to their third and final big recruiting Junior Day of January this weekend. And that means the VIP content has been coming fast and furious here at Lions247. So you don’t miss anything, we are posting links to all...
Former Penn State RB Miles Sanders helps push Philadelphia Eagles into Super Bowl
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders is headed to Super Bowl LVII with the Philadelphia Eagles after he scored two touchdowns in a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. Sanders will be the lone former Nittany Lion on an...
