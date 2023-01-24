ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

State Attorney's Office comments on Pensacola teen's carjacking sentence

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office is commenting Friday on the 30-year sentence of a Pensacola teen for an armed carjacking. 18-year-old Shawn Ladarius Albert was sentenced to 30 years in state prison Thursday for robbing and carjacking a woman in front of her Pensacola home with a pellet gun on May 7, 2022.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Man charged with stealing work truck from Pensacola gas station

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after he stole another man's work truck at a Pensacola gas station Thursday, according to an arrest report. 32-year-old Joshua Cohens is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of marijuana for the incident that took place at the Murphy Express on North Navy Boulevard.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, one of the accused Walmart shooters, were arrested Thursday. 44-year-old Danielle Campbell and 24-year-old Jimmeca Pierce are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records. MPD says they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge

NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
NICEVILLE, FL

