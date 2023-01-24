Read full article on original website
WEAR
Man fatally shot at Escambia County house party on Pin High Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed after being shot at a large house party early Sunday morning in Bellview. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place at a residence on Pin High Drive just after 1 a.m. Deputies say when...
Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating
UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
WEAR
Part of Scenic Hwy blocked off by Pensacola Police for active death investigation
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead on the side of a road in Pensacola Sunday morning. The Pensacola Police department says officers responded...
Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drive-by shooting: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting. Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to […]
Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022. On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery […]
WEAR
Deputies search for missing, endangered 31-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered woman in Escambia County. Deputies say 31-year-old Brandi Gayle Harrell was last seen Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. driving a white golf cart in the area of Barth and Brickyard Road. According to deputies, Harrell...
WEAR
50-year-old woman fatally hit by car on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 50-year-old woman from Virginia Beach is dead after being hit by a car Sunday morning in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-10 near mile marker two around 3:17 a.m. FHP says a sedan was traveling in the westbound outside...
ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
WEAR
State Attorney's Office comments on Pensacola teen's carjacking sentence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office is commenting Friday on the 30-year sentence of a Pensacola teen for an armed carjacking. 18-year-old Shawn Ladarius Albert was sentenced to 30 years in state prison Thursday for robbing and carjacking a woman in front of her Pensacola home with a pellet gun on May 7, 2022.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
WEAR
Man charged with stealing work truck from Pensacola gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after he stole another man's work truck at a Pensacola gas station Thursday, according to an arrest report. 32-year-old Joshua Cohens is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of marijuana for the incident that took place at the Murphy Express on North Navy Boulevard.
WEAR
22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
WALA-TV FOX10
Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, one of the accused Walmart shooters, were arrested Thursday. 44-year-old Danielle Campbell and 24-year-old Jimmeca Pierce are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records. MPD says they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was...
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
WEAR
18-year-old sentenced to 12 years prison for armed robberies in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Atmore teen has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing an Escambia County convenient store at gunpoint back in 2021. 18-year-old Tallin Treyton Bishop was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into a dwelling. According to NorthEscambia.com,...
Mobile Police investigate after man allegedly robbed at gunpoint, shots fired at Williams Motel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they are investigating after a man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint and shots were fired at Williams Motel Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to 285 Africatown Boulevard at around 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a robbery. Police […]
utv44.com
Man charged with NYE shooting and murder in downtown Mobile indicted in federal court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thomas Earl Thomas, the man charged with New Years Eve shooting and murder in downtown Mobile, has now been indicted in federal court. Thomas is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. The indictment alleges that the Glock...
WEAR
Report: Escambia County convicted felon found with meth after sleeping at gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-convicted felon is back in Escambia County Jail this week after being found with a trafficking amount of meth during a search outside of an Escambia County gas station, according to an arrest report. 37-year-old James Nunnelley, of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with possession...
Embattled Pensacola contractor behind bars again, allegedly took $180K from victim
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. LaCoste was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of fraud on Jan. 25. Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke […]
