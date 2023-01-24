Read full article on original website
BBC
Lucy Letby: Murder-accused nurse cried over baby collapses, court told
A nurse accused of murdering babies at a neonatal unit cried to a colleague and told her it was "always me when it happens", a trial has heard. Manchester Crown Court heard Lucy Letby was seen upset after a number of infants collapsed at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The...
BBC
Carole Packman murder: Decision to free wife-killer will not be contested
The Ministry of Justice will not contest the decision to release a man who killed his wife and was subject to the UK's first public parole hearing. Russell Causley, 79, murdered Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985 and has always refused to reveal the whereabouts of her body. The Parole...
BBC
Adeyemi Olugbuyi: Cold case detectives plea for help over 2013 murder
An investigation into the unsolved murder of a man whose body was found under a hedge in 2013 remained a "live case", police said. Adeyemi Olugbuyi, known as "Big Man", was last seen in North Holme Court, Thorplands, in Northampton in September 2013. His remains were discovered by litter pickers...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
BBC
Police kick and punch Tyre Nichols during violent arrest in Memphis
Expletive-filled footage shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols from his car, in the moments before the deadly beating in Tennessee. Officials in the US city have released more than an hour of video of the encounter between Mr Nichols and five police officers. It shows the 29-year-old father as he...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Memphis braces for police video release
The city of Memphis is bracing for the release on Friday of a video of an arrest that led to a motorist's death. Tyre Nichols, 29, died days after the 7 January encounter with five ex-police officers who now face murder charges. Bodycam video of the incident shows the officers...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside
The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: What is the 'Scorpion' unit of Memphis police?
Some of the five ex-officers in Memphis charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols were part of an elite crime-fighting unit that is now under scrutiny. Scorpion - which stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods" - is a 50-person unit with the mission of bringing down crime levels in particular areas.
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to...
BBC
Video shows police beating and kicking Tyre Nichols while he was restrained
Footage of a traffic stop that has seen five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder shows them kicking and punching a motorist for several minutes as he cries out for his mother. Officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols, 29, in the videos from the 7 January arrest, with no signs...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Memphis reckons with police killing by black officers
At the VIP Barbershop less than a mile away from where Tyre Nichols was attacked by five Memphis Police officers, PJ, the shop's owner, described the moment he realised that Mr Nichols was from his community. He recognised him as the quiet young man who would skate through his shop's...
BBC
Laura Winham death: Family battled privacy law as sister lay dead
The family of a woman who lay dead in a flat for more than three years have told how they were unable to have any contact because of privacy laws, and how they eventually found her body. Laura Winham, 38, had schizophrenia and had refused contact with family who she...
BBC
Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe
A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
BBC
Ripon drugs arrest after car discovered on its roof
A crashed car found on its roof led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. The red VW Golf was discovered shortly after 15:00 GMT on Thursday by police officers on patrol near Lark Lane in Ripon. Following a search of the area a...
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
BBC
Man attacks 13-year-old boy near Clydebank golf centre
A 13-year-old boy has been injured after an apparently unprovoked attack by a man in West Dunbartonshire. The boy was walking on Great Western Road, near to the World of Golf, at about 14:00 on Saturday when the man assaulted him. He was left with a facial injury and made...
BBC
Southampton drug gang sentenced to combined 33 years
An investigation in to crime gang that sold cannabis, class A drugs and used antique guns has helped lead to a change in the law. The Southampton group imported drugs from Europe, Canada and the US which were distributed and then the proceeds were converted into Bitcoin. Police said the...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
