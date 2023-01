At first glance, James Cromwell appears restful at his upstate New York home. "It's a great place to come as a retreat," he said. But closer investigation reveals that he's simultaneously restless."There just comes a point in your life when they say, 'Shouldn't he hang it up?'" Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz asked, "Do you think about that?" "No!"And why should he? The 83-year-old actor is reaching new heights, familiar ground for the 6'6" Cromwell (Jamie to his friends). For half-a-century, he has been doing what great character actors have done for a hundred years: making whatever they're...

17 HOURS AGO