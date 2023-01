Growing up in the New Haven area, Emily Mingrone saw something missing in the local dining scene “We started out wanting to be that neighborhood spot, but not the typical neighborhood dive you might expect,” explains Chef Mingrone, co-owner of the restaurant Tavern on State. “Tavern is a neighborhood joint with great food and great cocktails. It’s not pretentious, and you don’t have to feel like you need to be on your best behavior. We have a very inviting atmosphere, and everyone is welcome.” Since New Haven is home to Yale, the restaurant’s customers tend to be students, professors and a lot of locals.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO