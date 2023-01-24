Englewood Beer Fest returns to Dearborn

ENGLEWOOD — Emerson King is lighting candles to whatever beer gods can help.

“We’re hoping for nice weather,” King said.

He’s hoping for a clear sky and mild temperatures for the third annual Englewood Beer Fest, set for noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset, last year’s beer fest saw one of the coldest days in 2022, but it was still a success, King said. The first festival in 2020 drew thousands, right before events were canceled all over the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working with JJ Taylor Distributor, this year’s fest will be bigger and better with more than 10 craft breweries represented from Tampa to Fort Myers and beyond, all bringing samples of dozens of their unique brews.

Patrons can purchase other beer as well.

For non-beer drinkers, wine and hard seltzer will be served. The festival includes crafts, food and other refreshments.

Live music will enliven and enhance the festival spirit.

The $30 donation for a ticket ($35 the day of the festival) will allow entrance into the beer garden where ticket holders can enjoy an unlimited beer samples. More information and ticket purchases can be found online at www.englewoodbeerfest.org.

More importantly, the beer fest is the Sunset Rotary’s major fundraiser that allows the chapter to help Englewood area charities and nonprofits.