The Boxers re-create the hits of Simon and Garfunkel

By Staff Writer
 5 days ago

In a 2003 Simon and Garfunkel reunion concert, Paul Simon quipped, "We started to sing together when we were 13 years old and we started to argue together when we were 14 years old."

However troubled their relationship, Simon and Art Garfunkel made beautiful two-part harmony together.

Greg and Todd Pitts, the talent behind The Boxers tribute to Simon and Garfunkel, have been singing together even longer and get along just fine.

“Being able to perform with my brother is one of the great joys of my life,” Greg said.

Their mother, a singer herself, first taught the boys to harmonize with the Everly Brothers and Simon and Garfunkel on her car radio.

When they did an impromptu “Sounds of Silence” encore at one of their Eagles tribute concerts, the crowd went wild and the rest was history.

Today they and their three-piece band tour all over the country, re-creating the look and sound of a live Simon and Garfunkel concert. They’ll encourage the audience to sing along to classics like “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and “The Boxer,” as well as Paul Simon solo hits including “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” “and “Still Crazy After All These Years.”

You’ll also hear a mini set tribute to The Everly Brothers, the harmonizing duo who inspired both Simon and Garfunkel and the Pitts brothers.

No harmony equals that of siblings.

“They call it ‘blood harmony,’” said Greg. “When you grow up together, you have the same accents and influences, and the harmony really rings. So we love doing the Everly Brothers, too.”

