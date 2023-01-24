Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Buying A Home in TampamaltaTampa, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
St. Pete glass master Duncan McClellan collaborated with nine craft artists for new show
'Clearly Collaborative' is at Florida CraftArt Jan. 27-March 11.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.
LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Mermaids in Weeki Wachee, FL
The show is free to watch. There is also a gift shop. It is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm. You can also take photos with the mermaids. Mermaids of Weeki Wachee are the incarnations of Hans Christian Anderson's "The Little Mermaid". The modern mermaids perform an underwater version of the story, using free-flowing air tubes for oxygen.
St. Pete's Daddy Kool Records is holding a Vinyl Fever reunion and get together
The beloved Tampa record store closed in 2011 after 30 loud years.
What is St. Petersburg Known For
St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
This Is Florida's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
Waco Kitchen is taking off at Lakeland Linder
Waco Kitchen at Lakeland Linder International International Airport opened in August of 2022, but its roots stem back to Battlecreek, MI. In 2021, the owner wanted to feed workers building airplanes at the Waco Aircraft Corp. Factory at Battle Creek Executive Airport. The result: fresh, farm-to-table delights with a hint of German influence.
Drew’s American Grill to Open in Spring Hill
Setting up shop at Suncoast Crossing, Drew’s will serve American food with a focus on freshness
stpeterising.com
14-story Tempo by Hilton hotel proposed for downtown St. Pete
Plans have been filed for a new hotel on 2nd Street in downtown St. Pete that would bring the first Tempo by Hilton hotel to Tampa Bay area. KT St Pete Runner LLC, an entity controlled by Delray Beach-based Kolter Group, has submitted site plan review documents for a new 14-story 192-key hotel, that will sit on a 0.53-acre site at 232 and 256 2nd Street North.
Clearwater homeowners question city's policy after trees removed
Over the last couple of years, the City of Clearwater’s Tree Assessment and Inventory program deemed some trees as either dying, diseased, hazardous, or invasive species.
South Tampa restaurant Main Course has closed, teases new Riverview location
Its South Tampa restaurant was its third location in Tampa Bay.
Beach Beacon
Skipper’s to present Sue Foley
TAMPA — Blues guitarist Sue Foley will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com. Last year found Foley touring and supporting her latest release, “Pinky's Blues,”...
Tampa Bay's Cross-Bay Ferry announces new BOGO and kids-ride-free promotions starting this month
Promotions are valid Wednesdays and Thursdays.
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Holy Crap Billy Idol Is Coming To Clearwater April 21st!
It looks like Billy has been listening to me on the radio, because he clearly heard me asking him to book some solo tour dates after he had to pull off the 2022 Journey/Toto tour. And now he has! He’s got a whole tour booked but obviously I’m most excited that he’ll be live at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater April 21st!!!
fox13news.com
Wimauma wildlife sanctuary provides forever home for exotic, wild animals in need of care
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary is a non-profit in Wimauma providing a loving forever home to exotic and wild animals in need of care. Animals at the sanctuary include tigers, leopards, lemurs, tropical birds, even a grizzly bear. The volunteer-run organization raises awareness about the animals through public...
Bay News 9
Clearwater Aquarium announces death of dolphin Hemingway
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Staff at Clearwater Aquarium say a dolphin named Hemingway died early Monday morning after a brief illness. "Our team is heartbroken this morning," aquarium officials said on social media. Hemingway, who was estimated to be about 37 years old, was found stranded off Fiesta Key in...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
Lakeland man homeless for 30 years gifted new home
Nonprofit organization Worth and Purpose used crowdfunding to gift a Lakeland man experiencing chronic homelessness with a new home.
fox13news.com
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
Comments / 0