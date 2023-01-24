ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Harbor, FL

Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.

LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
LARGO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Mermaids in Weeki Wachee, FL

The show is free to watch. There is also a gift shop. It is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm. You can also take photos with the mermaids. Mermaids of Weeki Wachee are the incarnations of Hans Christian Anderson's "The Little Mermaid". The modern mermaids perform an underwater version of the story, using free-flowing air tubes for oxygen.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
East Coast Traveler

What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Waco Kitchen is taking off at Lakeland Linder

Waco Kitchen at Lakeland Linder International International Airport opened in August of 2022, but its roots stem back to Battlecreek, MI. In 2021, the owner wanted to feed workers building airplanes at the Waco Aircraft Corp. Factory at Battle Creek Executive Airport. The result: fresh, farm-to-table delights with a hint of German influence.
LAKELAND, FL
stpeterising.com

14-story Tempo by Hilton hotel proposed for downtown St. Pete

Plans have been filed for a new hotel on 2nd Street in downtown St. Pete that would bring the first Tempo by Hilton hotel to Tampa Bay area. KT St Pete Runner LLC, an entity controlled by Delray Beach-based Kolter Group, has submitted site plan review documents for a new 14-story 192-key hotel, that will sit on a 0.53-acre site at 232 and 256 2nd Street North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Skipper’s to present Sue Foley

TAMPA — Blues guitarist Sue Foley will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com. Last year found Foley touring and supporting her latest release, “Pinky's Blues,”...
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Holy Crap Billy Idol Is Coming To Clearwater April 21st!

It looks like Billy has been listening to me on the radio, because he clearly heard me asking him to book some solo tour dates after he had to pull off the 2022 Journey/Toto tour. And now he has! He’s got a whole tour booked but obviously I’m most excited that he’ll be live at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater April 21st!!!
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Clearwater Aquarium announces death of dolphin Hemingway

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Staff at Clearwater Aquarium say a dolphin named Hemingway died early Monday morning after a brief illness. "Our team is heartbroken this morning," aquarium officials said on social media. Hemingway, who was estimated to be about 37 years old, was found stranded off Fiesta Key in...
CLEARWATER, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL

Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
BRANDON, FL

