Katy Perry has made a lot of correct choices in the music industry to become one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century, but she did make one “big mistake” that she still regrets. The pop star revealed that years ago, she had the chance to work with a singer who would go on to become a chart-topping, multiple Grammy winner, but she passed on the opportunity. Now, Perry is getting real about why she regrets turning down Billie Eilish after listening to “Ocean Eyes.”

1 DAY AGO