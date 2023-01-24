Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results, match grades: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley win Rumbles, Sami Zayn turns on Bloodline
One of WWE's most compelling storylines in years continued to be gripping television while two stars moved one step closer to main-eventing WrestleMania with victories at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night in San Antonio. Cody Rhodes, who entered last at No. 30, won the men's Royal Rumble match, while...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason Rey Mysterio Missed WWE Royal Rumble
The real reason why Rey Mysterio didn’t compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match has now been revealed. During the Rumble, Rey Mysterio’s entrance music played for him to enter the bout as entrant #17. Mysterio never entered the arena, leaving fans scratching their heads over the whereabouts...
sportszion.com
WWE fans outraged over Booker-T’s illegal elimination from Royal Rumble match following his surprising return
Many retired and famous wrestlers are known to make surprise appearances at the Royal Rumble. The 39th annual Royal Rumble held in San Antonio, Texas’s Alamodome was no exception, as Booker T made a surprise entrance that drove the crowd wild. The Royal Rumble, which is the flagship event...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy
Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Joining WWE Was “Smart Business”
A WWE executive believes that Ronda Rousey making the jump from MMA and joining the company was “smart business.”. “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey made her name in the world of mixed martial arts, climbing to the top of UFC as the company’s first female Bantamweight Champion. That success came following her years as a judoka which led to her winning an Olympic Bronze Medal in Judo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
PWMania
Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Two big matches are already official for next week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program next Friday night, two matches have been made official for the show, with one featuring a title on-the-line and the other featuring the culmination of a tag-team tournament.
