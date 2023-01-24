Read full article on original website
Addition of Pazopanib to Concurrent Radiotherapy and Paclitaxel in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
In a phase II trial (NRG/RTOG 0912) reported in The Lancet Oncology, Sherman et al found that the addition of pazopanib to concurrent radiotherapy and paclitaxel did not improve overall survival in patients with anaplastic thyroid cancer. Study Details. In the U.S. multicenter, double-blind trial, 71 patients with anaplastic thyroid...
New Study Shows Increased Cancer Mortality Among Patients With Type 2 Diabetes in England
New research shows that patients with type 2 diabetes may experience a substantially higher rate of cancer mortality than the general population—by 18% for all cancers combined, 9% for breast cancer, and as much as 2.4-fold for colorectal cancer—according to a new study published by Ling et al in Diabetologia. Researchers also found that the rate of cancer mortality among patients with type 2 diabetes was around double the rate among the general population for diabetes-related cancers—including hepatic and pancreatic cancers for both male and female patients, as well as endometrial cancers for female patients.
