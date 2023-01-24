ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Coast News

Oceanside seeks ‘innovative’ designs for sand retention project

OCEANSIDE – The city continues its search for a sand replenishment source paired with a retention structure, a project made controversial due to the potential use of groins or other similar hard structures. While groins — perpendicular structures extending into the water from shore to maintain updrift beaches and...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

‘A major victory’: CSU board approves Craven Hall renaming

SAN MARCOS — The state-level board of trustees overseeing the California State University system has given Cal State San Marcos the green light to rename one of its on-campus buildings that has been a source of strife due to its controversial namesake. Craven Hall, named for the late Sen....
SAN MARCOS, CA

