FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.
LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
St. Pete's Daddy Kool Records is holding a Vinyl Fever reunion and get together
The beloved Tampa record store closed in 2011 after 30 loud years.
destinationtampabay.com
Art & Seafood on the Waterfront 2023
Art & Seafood on the Waterfront Festival is a showcase of beautiful, juried art and great local seafood which will take place in the beautiful Waterfront Park in Safety Harbor. The event will be held on February 25-26, 2023 on Saturday from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The juried art will include mixed media, paintings, 3-D artwork, photography, wood, metal, fiber and jewelry. Cash prize awards to the top judged entries will be presented on Saturday. Live entertainment on stage throughout the event.
What is St. Petersburg Known For
St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Mermaids in Weeki Wachee, FL
The show is free to watch. There is also a gift shop. It is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm. You can also take photos with the mermaids. Mermaids of Weeki Wachee are the incarnations of Hans Christian Anderson's "The Little Mermaid". The modern mermaids perform an underwater version of the story, using free-flowing air tubes for oxygen.
Tampa Bay Jewish Food Festival returns next month, featuring a wide spread of deli meats and desserts
Orders for this drive-thru foodie fest must be placed by Sunday, Jan. 29.
South Tampa restaurant Main Course has closed, teases new Riverview location
Its South Tampa restaurant was its third location in Tampa Bay.
Mayor refuses to hand over key to the city as Gasparilla pirates invade downtown Tampa
At high noon on Tuesday the pirates showed up downtown demanding the key to the city at Lykes Gaslight Square Park.
Holy Crap Billy Idol Is Coming To Clearwater April 21st!
It looks like Billy has been listening to me on the radio, because he clearly heard me asking him to book some solo tour dates after he had to pull off the 2022 Journey/Toto tour. And now he has! He’s got a whole tour booked but obviously I’m most excited that he’ll be live at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater April 21st!!!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
Waco Kitchen is taking off at Lakeland Linder
Waco Kitchen at Lakeland Linder International International Airport opened in August of 2022, but its roots stem back to Battlecreek, MI. In 2021, the owner wanted to feed workers building airplanes at the Waco Aircraft Corp. Factory at Battle Creek Executive Airport. The result: fresh, farm-to-table delights with a hint of German influence.
stpeterising.com
Beloved Kissin’ Cuzzins restaurant to live on after pending sale to employee
Like the El Cap hamburger joint on 4th Street North, Kissin’ Cuzzins, another venerable St. Petersburg restaurant, recently faced an existential crisis but has been saved from the wrecking ball. Located at 951 34th Street North, the diner was listed for sale last August. However, instead of selling the...
srqmagazine.com
Sasha's Cuban Cafe Brings Authentic Cuban Flavors to Sarasota-Manatee
Cuban-American Sasha Lindenmuth, the owner of Sasha’s Cuban Cafe mobile food truck, grew up in Miami, a national hotspot for Cuban food. As a child and adolescent, she taught herself to cook, a process which involved experimenting with various recipes and observing how her Cuban grandparents prepared beloved dishes. Among the first meals she made was a piece of steak. “I put so much salt and pepper on the steak that my grandma choked on a bite of it and called my mom to tell her how I’d overseasoned it,” she says, “but I wanted to eat the steak because I made it myself.”
wild941.com
9 Best Boozy Bottomless Brunch Spots In Tampa Bay
We love a delicious brunch and it’s even better when they offer bottomless mimosas! When you need to get with your girlfriends or go out with family and want a drink these restaurants are perfect. Check out the best brunch spots in Tampa Bay where you can grab bottomless drinks this weekend.
Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?
I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.
Tampa Bay's Cross-Bay Ferry announces new BOGO and kids-ride-free promotions starting this month
Promotions are valid Wednesdays and Thursdays.
thatssotampa.com
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
Lakeland man homeless for 30 years gifted new home
Nonprofit organization Worth and Purpose used crowdfunding to gift a Lakeland man experiencing chronic homelessness with a new home.
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
