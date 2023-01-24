Read full article on original website
ascopost.com
Risk of Major Psychiatric Disorders Among Survivors of Childhood and Adolescent Cancers
In a Taiwanese study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Hsu et al found that survivors of childhood and adolescent cancers were at a significantly increased risk of multiple major psychiatric disorders compared to those without cancer. Study Details. The study used data from a nationwide data set (National...
ascopost.com
Addition of Pazopanib to Concurrent Radiotherapy and Paclitaxel in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
In a phase II trial (NRG/RTOG 0912) reported in The Lancet Oncology, Sherman et al found that the addition of pazopanib to concurrent radiotherapy and paclitaxel did not improve overall survival in patients with anaplastic thyroid cancer. Study Details. In the U.S. multicenter, double-blind trial, 71 patients with anaplastic thyroid...
ascopost.com
Receiving Chemotherapy in the Afternoon May Improve Treatment Outcomes in Some Patients With DLBCL
Utilizing chronochemotherapy—a method aimed at delivering chemotherapy at a time when the body is least vulnerable to its harmful effects and when the cancer cells are at their most vulnerable—may improve the outcomes of some patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to a novel study published by Kim et al in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight.
ascopost.com
Analysis of Mutations Associated With High Tumor Mutation Burden in Microsatellite-Stable Gastrointestinal Cancers
In a study reported in The Lancet Oncology, Wang et al identified mutations linked to high tumor mutation burden in microsatellite-stable (MSS) gastrointestinal cancers that may be associated with efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Study Details. Molecular alterations in 48,606 gastrointestinal tumors from Caris Life Sciences (CARIS) were identified...
ascopost.com
Cardiovascular Events Before and After Initiation of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy for Cancer
In a study reported in JACC: CardioOncology, Lavanya Kondapalli, MD, of the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, and colleagues found that cardiovascular events common in the general population were observed both prior to and after the initiation of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer; myocarditis was more common posttreatment but infrequent. Agreement between International Classification of Diseases (ICD) code and adjudication using established definitions was good for some cardiovascular events and poorer for others.1.
ascopost.com
New Study Shows Increased Cancer Mortality Among Patients With Type 2 Diabetes in England
New research shows that patients with type 2 diabetes may experience a substantially higher rate of cancer mortality than the general population—by 18% for all cancers combined, 9% for breast cancer, and as much as 2.4-fold for colorectal cancer—according to a new study published by Ling et al in Diabetologia. Researchers also found that the rate of cancer mortality among patients with type 2 diabetes was around double the rate among the general population for diabetes-related cancers—including hepatic and pancreatic cancers for both male and female patients, as well as endometrial cancers for female patients.
ascopost.com
Significant Benefit With Addition of Daratumumab to Bortezomib/Dexamethasone in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Pieter Sonneveld, MD, PhD, of Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and colleagues, the final overall survival analysis of the phase III CASTOR trial has shown a significant benefit of the addition of daratumumab to bortezomib/dexamethasone (D-Vd) vs bortezomib/dexamethasone alone (Vd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.1.
ascopost.com
Study Explores the Addition of First-Line Atezolizumab in BRAF V600–Mutant Advanced Melanoma
As reported in The Lancet Oncology by Paolo A. Ascierto, MD, of the Istituto Nazionale Tumori Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico Fondazione Pascale, Naples, and colleagues, the second interim overall survival analysis of the phase III IMspire150 trial has shown a numeric but statistically nonsignificant improvement with the addition of first-line atezolizumab to vemurafenib/cobimetinib in BRAF V600–mutant advanced melanoma.1.
ascopost.com
Communicating Prognosis: A Core Competency of Patient-Centered Oncology Care
Most of us have felt our stomachs sink as we opened a patient’s radiology or laboratory report and realized the patient faced a grave situation. If we’re lucky, we have a couple of days before a scheduled patient appointment to prepare ourselves to deliver that bad news. Other times, we may have just hours or even minutes of reviewing test reports before having to walk into the clinic or inpatient room where the patient and perhaps his or her loved ones anxiously wait.
ascopost.com
First Adenoviral Vector–Based Gene Therapy for High-Risk BCG-Unresponsive Non–Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
On December 16, 2022, nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg, an adenoviral vector–based gene therapy, was approved for patients with high-risk bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ with or without papillary tumors.1. Supporting Efficacy Data. Approval was based on findings in the U.S. multicenter Study CS-003 (ClinicalTrials.gov...
ascopost.com
Study Shows Activity of Talquetamab in Highly Refractory Multiple Myeloma
In the phase I/II MonumenTAL-1 trial, the novel bispecific antibody talquetamab produced responses in more than 70% of heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma.1 Of note, the safety profile confirmed results of the phase I portion of the study (recently published in TheNew England Journal of Medicine),2 and the risk of infections while on treatment was quite low, according to Ajai Chari, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Clinical Research, Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, New York.
ascopost.com
ctDNA Analysis May Predict Optimal Treatment for Patients With GIST
Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis of KIT exon mutations may help predict which second-line therapy is best for patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), according to data presented by Bauer et al during the January ASCO Plenary Series session (Abstract 397784). An exploratory analysis in the phase III INTRIGUE...
ascopost.com
Olutasidenib for Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia With a Susceptible IDH1 Mutation
On December 1, 2022, the IDH1 inhibitor olutasidenib was approved for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation, as detected by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved test.1 The FDA simultaneously approved the Abbott RealTime IDH1 Assay to select patients for treatment with olutasidenib.
ascopost.com
Trends in Use of Next-Generation Sequencing in U.S. Patients According to Genetic Ancestry
In a study reported in a letter to the editor in The New England Journal of Medicine, Mata et al found that U.S. individuals of African ancestry and Hispanic patients made up an increasing proportion of patients undergoing next-generation sequencing of tumor samples over a 9-year period ending in September 2022.
ascopost.com
Tremelimumab-actl in Combination With Durvalumab for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
On October 21, 2022, tremelimu-mab-actl was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in combination with durvalumab in the treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.1. Supporting Efficacy Data. Approval was based on a comparison of overall survival in the tremelimumab/durvalumab group vs the sorafenib group in the...
