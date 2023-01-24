Read full article on original website
nsuspartans.com
Spartans Look to Get Back Into Win Column vs. SCSU and NCCU
NORFOLK, Va. | The Norfolk State University women's basketball team returns home for a pair of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) games as the Spartans look to get back into the win column after their seven-game winning streak was snapped on Monday night at Morgan State. Norfolk State (16-4 overall, 4-1...
nsuspartans.com
NSU Announces Time Change for Monday’s Game vs. NCCU
NORFOLK, Va. | Norfolk State University Director of Athletics Melody Webb announced on Wednesday a time change for Monday's home women's basketball game against North Carolina Central University. The Spartans home game for Housing and Residence Life Night at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has been moved to 4 p.m....
MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson
BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel CountyPatterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that Tavon Smith has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligent and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date, did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter," the documents read.Police...
Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House
BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time."
themsuspokesman.com
Beauty Plus: Morgan alum owned beauty supply store takes over Northwood Commons
For a long time, there have been no beauty supply stores within a five minute drive of Morgan State University. As an HBCU, it is imperative for students to have access to Black hair care and supplies. In 2023, this finally changed with the opening of Beauty Plus in Northwood Commons.
Heavy police presence in the area of Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
baltimorepositive.com
Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory
Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
High School Student Gunned Down Near Campus Shortly After Dismissal In Baltimore: Police
Officials say that a Forest Park High School student was shot and killed off-campus in Baltimore on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Baltimore City Public School District confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that the 15-year-old student was shot after school and away from campus shortly after dismissal. Baltimore Police...
Police: Student shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore
A student was shot and killed in the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Police in Baltimore are investigating a murder that took place in the city Tuesday evening. A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot multiple times yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1700 Block of Lamont Avenue shortly before 6:30 pm. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in surgery and listed in critical condition. This case is being actively investigated by Eastern District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call The post Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of Noble Street. Shortly after 10:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to the address to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of a 2010 Nissan Maxima. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was unresponsive. It is unclear what his condition is at this time. Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gilman School teacher fired for inappropriate behavior with students
Gilman School in Baltimore has confirmed that a teacher has been fired for inappropriate conduct with students.
howard.edu
Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications Hosts 'Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy’
WASHINGTON – “Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy” will offer the unique perspectives of five noted journalists who covered the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the start of 2021. This captivating discussion will be held virtually and in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in the School of Social Work auditorium.
Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
Drug Kingpin Gets 20 Years For Running Wide-Ranging Fentanyl Distribution Ring In Maryland
A drug kingpin responsible for running the operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Maryland, leading to at least one fatal overdose, will spend time behind bars after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, federal officials announced.Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced on Thu…
WBAL Radio
BPD seeks help identifying 2 people in connection with west Baltimore homicide
Baltimore police have released a video that shows two individuals in relation to a stabbing homicide in west Baltimore. The two individuals can be seen in the video above walking down a busy street. Officers said 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after...
Woonsocket Call
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
