Norfolk, VA

nsuspartans.com

Spartans Look to Get Back Into Win Column vs. SCSU and NCCU

NORFOLK, Va. | The Norfolk State University women's basketball team returns home for a pair of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) games as the Spartans look to get back into the win column after their seven-game winning streak was snapped on Monday night at Morgan State. Norfolk State (16-4 overall, 4-1...
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

NSU Announces Time Change for Monday’s Game vs. NCCU

NORFOLK, Va. | Norfolk State University Director of Athletics Melody Webb announced on Wednesday a time change for Monday's home women's basketball game against North Carolina Central University. The Spartans home game for Housing and Residence Life Night at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has been moved to 4 p.m....
NORFOLK, VA
CBS Baltimore

MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson

BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel CountyPatterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that Tavon Smith has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligent and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date, did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter," the documents read.Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House

BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time." 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry

BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory

Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Police in Baltimore are investigating a murder that took place in the city Tuesday evening. A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot multiple times yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1700 Block of Lamont Avenue shortly before 6:30 pm. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in surgery and listed in critical condition. This case is being actively investigated by Eastern District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call The post Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of Noble Street. Shortly after 10:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to the address to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of a 2010 Nissan Maxima. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was unresponsive. It is unclear what his condition is at this time. Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
howard.edu

Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications Hosts 'Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy’

WASHINGTON – “Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy” will offer the unique perspectives of five noted journalists who covered the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the start of 2021. This captivating discussion will be held virtually and in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in the School of Social Work auditorium.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

