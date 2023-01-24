Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Daniel Harris: UK teen sentenced over videos linked to US shootings
A British man who posted far-right videos that influenced the gunman behind a US mass shooting has been given an 11-and-a-half-year sentence. Daniel Harris, 19, uploaded racist videos calling for the "total extermination of subhumans", Manchester Crown Court heard. They were shared by Payton Gendron, who killed 10 people in...
BBC
Carole Packman murder: Decision to free wife-killer will not be contested
The Ministry of Justice will not contest the decision to release a man who killed his wife and was subject to the UK's first public parole hearing. Russell Causley, 79, murdered Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985 and has always refused to reveal the whereabouts of her body. The Parole...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
BBC
Police kick and punch Tyre Nichols during violent arrest in Memphis
Expletive-filled footage shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols from his car, in the moments before the deadly beating in Tennessee. Officials in the US city have released more than an hour of video of the encounter between Mr Nichols and five police officers. It shows the 29-year-old father as he...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Memphis braces for police video release
The city of Memphis is bracing for the release on Friday of a video of an arrest that led to a motorist's death. Tyre Nichols, 29, died days after the 7 January encounter with five ex-police officers who now face murder charges. Bodycam video of the incident shows the officers...
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside
The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: What is the 'Scorpion' unit of Memphis police?
Some of the five ex-officers in Memphis charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols were part of an elite crime-fighting unit that is now under scrutiny. Scorpion - which stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods" - is a 50-person unit with the mission of bringing down crime levels in particular areas.
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Memphis reckons with police killing by black officers
At the VIP Barbershop less than a mile away from where Tyre Nichols was attacked by five Memphis Police officers, PJ, the shop's owner, described the moment he realised that Mr Nichols was from his community. He recognised him as the quiet young man who would skate through his shop's...
BBC
Laura Winham death: Family battled privacy law as sister lay dead
The family of a woman who lay dead in a flat for more than three years have told how they were unable to have any contact because of privacy laws, and how they eventually found her body. Laura Winham, 38, had schizophrenia and had refused contact with family who she...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Ripon drugs arrest after car discovered on its roof
A crashed car found on its roof led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. The red VW Golf was discovered shortly after 15:00 GMT on Thursday by police officers on patrol near Lark Lane in Ripon. Following a search of the area a...
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
BBC
Black Americans struggle with 'triggering' Tyre Nichols video
Angelina Paxton had been friends with Tyre Nichols for more than half her life. As teens, she said, they spent their days at the skate park, and their afternoons watching the California sunset while talking on the hood of a car. And that's exactly how they spent a final afternoon...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
Comments / 0