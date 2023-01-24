ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
COLORADO STATE
American Songwriter

Billy Idol Announces North American Tour

Billy Idol has his sights set on a North American tour this spring. The 16-date trek covers theaters, amphitheaters and festivals in the U.S. and Canada. The tour launches on March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard and concludes with an appearance at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California, on May 20. In between, Idol will perform in Reno, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
American Songwriter

Jane’s Addiction Announces 2023 U.S. Tour

Legendary rock band Jane’s Addiction announced a string of 2023 U.S. tour dates. The slated gigs will take place on the west coast in March ahead of the band’s shows at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The band will commence their shows on March 4 in Bakersfield,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
American Songwriter

Ian Hunter Enlists Members of The Beatles, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and More on Forthcoming Album ‘Defiance’

Former Mott the Hoople singer and longtime rocker Ian Hunter is releasing his 13th solo album, Defiance Part 1, on April 21, 2023, and the 83-year-old has a collection of guests from the late Jeff Beck and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, along with members of Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Stone Temple Pilots, and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
Q 105.7

Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Pitchfork

Beck and Phoenix Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Beck and Phoenix are heading out on tour together this year, co-headlining a run through the United States later this year. Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe will join them at stops along the way. Find the full itinerary below. Last year, Beck had been set to...
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
Digital Music News

Reservoir Acquires Publishing Catalog, Sync Rights From ‘Runaround Sue’ Singer-Songwriter Dion

Another day, another catalog acquisition: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ: RSVR) has officially announced a deal for the song rights of Dion DiMucci. New York City-based Reservoir and 83-year-old Dion unveiled the transaction today, via a formal release that was emailed to DMN. Under the agreement, Reservoir has specifically acquired the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s “entire publishing catalog and future works,” besides the sync rights to the Bronx-born musician’s masters.

