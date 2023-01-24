Read full article on original website
Talanoa Hufanga discusses his 49ers falling short to the Eagles in the NFC Championship
PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga shares his observations of Sunday’s 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship, losing quarterback’s Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in the game, Philadelphia’s impressive offense and the memories of the season overall.
Super Bowl LVII Set: Philadelphia Eagles Will Meet The Kansas City Chiefs At State Farm Stadium
It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles will be meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The NFL teams will match up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox. The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game with a final score of 7-31. The NFC East team last won Super Bowl LII in 2017 when they faced the New England Patriots. Their previous Super Bowl appearances were in 2005 against the Patriots and in 1980 against the Oakland Raiders, both games in which they lost. The Chiefs are headed...
Chiefs beat Bengals on late field goal, will face Eagles in Super Bowl 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 2023. The Chiefs finally managed to beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game. Kansas City advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years. Mahomes, who hurt his ankle against Jacksonville in the divisional round, threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, even though he was missing three of his wide receivers to injuries by the fourth quarter. Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the way with 116 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Kelce — bad back and all — had seven for 78 yards and a score. Joe Burrow had 270 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for Cincinnati. He was sacked five times.
Super Bowl LVII: Start time, odds and halftime show
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl, including start time, location, TV channel, streaming options and the halftime show.
