WSPY NEWS
Norma L. Ingold, 81
Norma L. Ingold, 81, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at The Pavilion on Main Street in Sandwich, Illinois surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 7, 1941 in Bloomington, Illinois the daughter of Ivan and Merna (Borders) Moore. She married Richard Ingold, Sr. on July 25, 1958 in McLean, Illinois. She was formerly employed by CTS Knights in Sandwich for over 20 years and by Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich in the laundry department. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Benji.
WSPY NEWS
Serial Car Burglar Sentenced in Grundy Co.
A serial car burglar was sentenced in Grundy County this week. Zach Palmer, 22, of Wilmington pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a class three felony and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony. He was sentenced to four and half years in prison on each charge. He was also sentenced to four and half year on three counts of the unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, all class two felonies in Kankakee County in October of 2022.
WSPY NEWS
Snow expected Saturday in WSPY listening area
Snow is expected Saturday in the WSPY listening area. A winter weather advisory starts at nine for DeKalb, Kane, and DuPage counties and expires at three Sunday morning. The snow is expected to start during the day and pick up during the afternoon and evening. Three to six inches of...
WSPY NEWS
Michele Bergeron to serve as executive director of Oswegoland Senior and Community Center
Michele Bergeron, of Oswego, has been named executive director of the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center (OSCC). Bergeron was most recently with Fox Valley United Way as Senior Director of Development and Engagement and was also previously with the Village of Oswego as Community Relations Manager. A news release from...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man facing multiple charges after Oswego Township crash
An Aurora man is facing a bevy charges including leaving an accident scene, obstructing a police officer, unlawful possession of cannabis, and endangering the life of a child following a crash in the area of Orchard Road and Caterpillar Drive early Saturday morning. Kendall County deputies identified the driver of...
WSPY NEWS
Two charged in carjacking in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department arrested two people in connection to a carjacking on Sunday. 21-year-old Caleb Tyrell Turner and 21-year-old Diego A. Cruz-Santos, both of Aurora, are charged with vehicular hijacking and vehicular invasion. Police say officers took a report from a victim in the 1600 block of Maple Park...
WSPY NEWS
Will Co. Judge Denies Man’s Motion to Reconsider His 90-Year Prison Term
A Joliet man’s 90-year prison term won’t be reconsidered by a Will County Judge. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office said Matthew Edwards, 30, of Joliet shot Josh Terdic in the head during a home invasion at a Channahon apartment in July of 2009. Terdic died from his injuries 10 days later. Lauren Vasilakis was also shot in the head but survived. Edwards was convicted and sentenced to 50 years on the murder charge as well as consecutive 40 years on the attempted murder charge in 2013.
WSPY NEWS
Man Sentenced in Four-Year Long Grundy County Reckless Homicide Case
A four-year long court case came to a conclusion in Grundy County on Thursday, January 26th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department said a vehicle driven by Jonathon Loveland, 40, of Braidwood was traveling northbound on Route 53 near Braceville at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve when he lost control, striking a utility pole on the west side of the road. The crash occurred on Christmas Eve of 2018.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Man Accused of Possessing Handgun While Having Revoked FOID Card s
A 34-year-old Minooka man was arrested on a Will County warrant, driving while license suspended and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by the Minooka Police Department after a traffic stop in the 2,000 block of Ninovan Lane around 8:30 a.m. on January 24th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said...
