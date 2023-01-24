ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

LoneStar 92

TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]

It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
NASHVILLE, TN
LoneStar 92

McJack General Store Opens In Odessa

When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
MIDLAND, TX
wkdzradio.com

Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries

A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
cbs7.com

16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on January 26 in Midland at around 10:47 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Drive. 37-year-old Jesus Romo Jr. of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Missing man found

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A man reported missing Friday has been found and is safe, OPD announced Saturday. The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. Daquann Allen, 34, was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on January 27 in the 1800 block of W 24th Street. Allen uses […]
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Breaking News: Midland Police Closing Closing CJ Kelly Park

January 17th citizens began noticing a large police presence at Wadley Barron Park aka the Duck Pond. The Crime Scene Unit was on hand as well as multiple officers, a dive team, and the DPS helicopter. If you live in the area of Holiday Hill Road or drive that way, you again will see police presence and activity.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MPD asks for public’s help finding missing person

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help investigating a missing person report. Isaac Loya, 43, was last seen leaving Tropical Smoothie Cafe 1910 N Loop 250 W in a dark gray 2003 Chevy Silverado with Texas plates BN39677. He was wearing a blue and silver...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Neighbor reacts after Midland man is accused of attempted kidnapping

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department arrested a man late last week in connection with an attempted kidnapping at an apartment building. Ismael Gomez-Ozaeta, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon.  Now neighbors in the building are speaking out about the incident saying the complex needs a “major security upgrade” […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Second suspect arrested in death of 15-year-old

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect in connection with the early January death of a 15-year-old boy from Odessa. Thomas Terrazas, 17, has been charged with Capital Murder. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been in custody since January 7; he’s also been charged with Capital […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

4 charged in HEB theft following social media tip

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a grocery store theft after investigators received multiple tips to help identify the suspects. Yolanda Kay Williams, 69, Angel Mackly, 19, Bobby McCoy, 48, and an unidentified 15-year-old have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Mackly has also been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Social media tip leads to arrest of suspected burglar

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspect accused of breaking into vehicles was arrested this week after a social media tip helped identify him. Anthony Duran, 18, has been charged with Burglary of Vehicles and Attempted Burglary of Vehicles.  According to an affidavit, on January 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman living in stolen RV arrested on multiple charges

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa officers looking for a wanted suspect ended up making an unrelated arrest last week after allegedly finding a woman living in a stolen RV. Emily Mata, 30, is facing three felony charges, including: Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged after shooting in drug deal gone wrong

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a shooting earlier this month during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Alexander Hernandez has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to an OPD report, […]
ODESSA, TX
