ocolly.com
OSU-developed grass to be used in AFC and NFC championships
Oklahoma State University developed grass to be used in AFC and NFC Championships. OSU took the field on Sunday, but the Cowboys were not playing. OSU has always been known as a premiere agricultural school, but now, their talents are being brought to one of the biggest stages in the gridiron. Both the NFC and AFC championships are being played on grasses developed at OSU.
ocolly.com
Cowboy baseball: Four OSU players make top 100 college prospects list
In less than a month, Opening Day will arrive and a new year of college baseball. D1Baseball released its top 100 MLB draft prospects rankings. Four Cowboys saw their names on the list. Here’s a breakdown of the four players and a glimpse into what earned them a spot on the list.
