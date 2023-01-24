ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OSU-developed grass to be used in AFC and NFC championships

Oklahoma State University developed grass to be used in AFC and NFC Championships. OSU took the field on Sunday, but the Cowboys were not playing. OSU has always been known as a premiere agricultural school, but now, their talents are being brought to one of the biggest stages in the gridiron. Both the NFC and AFC championships are being played on grasses developed at OSU.
STILLWATER, OK

