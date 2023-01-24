ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

CBS News

Eagles top 49ers, Chiefs squeak by Bengals to set up Super Bowl matchup

Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The Chiefs later on Sunday got a three-point victory on a last-second field goal in the AFC Championship game, ending the Cincinnati Bengals' run through the playoffs.The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bengals suffer devastating loss in AFC title game to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY –– Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stared down the field with 94 yards between himself and the biggest drive of his life. With just over two minutes left in the AFC title game, Burrow had the ball. He had his chance to redeem himself for a Super Bowl that ended with him lying on the ground. He had the chance to author the biggest moment in Bengals’ history. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Achilles' ankle? How Patrick Mahomes' injury could factor into Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Patrick Mahomes has been pretty much unstoppable since taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018. The outlier of outliers, Mahomes generated +694.0 expected points added (EPA) on his dropbacks over the past five seasons, more than double the next-closest player. When it comes to quarterback tiers, there is Mahomes ... and then there is everyone else. In head-to-head matchups with the merely elite quarterbacks in the next rung down, he has notched a victory against almost every one of them. Tom Brady. Josh Allen. Justin Herbert. Lamar Jackson. Trevor Lawrence. Dak Prescott. But there is one glaring omission from that list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Fred Warner's game-winning pick-six lifts 49ers over PHI

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Championship Sunday schedule). DeMeco Ryans' No. 1 defense has propelled the San Francisco 49ers all season long, and it will have to show up again Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC's top seed. In a back-and-forth contest, 49ers' defensive captain Fred Warner leaves his mark with a game-winning pick-six of Jalen Hurts to help get the 49ers back to the Super Bowl.
NFL

Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur as new offensive coordinator

The moment Mike LaFleur parted ways with the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Rams became the favorite to land the former offensive coordinator. The ship landed on Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Rams were hiring LaFleur as their new coordinator, per sources informed of the situation. Los Angeles announced the hiring later in the afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

NFL Presents: Emergency Preparedness in Sports

On Tuesday, January 31, from 8:00 - 8:45 PM ET, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will lead a discussion about the emergency action plans in place at each NFL game, how other professional leagues approach preparedness, and what sports at all levels can do to be prepared for a range of emergency scenarios. The discussion will feature perspective from:
NFL

Mike McCarthy: Jerry Jones wants me to coach Cowboys as long as Tom Landry

Despite Jerry Jones' repeated insistence that Mike McCarthy's job was safe, rampant speculation followed the Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, particularly with the availability of Sean Payton. Following his third season and back-to-back 12-5 campaigns, McCarthy relayed the message from Jones that he wants the coach to...
DALLAS, TX
NFL

NFL community, fans react to all of the action from Championship Sunday

On Championship Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers, while the Cincinnati Bengals are visiting the Kansas City Chiefs once again. After Philadelphia's win over the 49ers, Super Bowl LVII will now feature the Eagles and the winner of the AFC Championship Game. Below are reactions on social...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons

Dallas is now in the market for a new offensive coordinator. The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. Pelissero added that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could take over play-calling duties going...
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins snagged the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidate, Vic Fangio. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday the Dolphins agreed to terms with Fangio on a three-year contract that makes him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, per sources. Pelissero adds that the pact includes a fourth-year team option.
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-13-0 INJURIES. QB Kyler Murray's recovery timeline is unclear after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL...
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Broncos had second meeting with Jim Harbaugh about head coaching job

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner flew to Ann Arbor, Mich., this week to meet in person with Jim Harbaugh about the team's head coaching job, according to sources informed of their situation. Harbaugh announced earlier this month he was staying at the University of Michigan after interviewing virtually with...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Joe Burrow not surprised with consecutive AFC title game appearances: 'I would say that winning is expected'

Joe Burrow has set a new standard in Cincinnati as the reigning AFC champion Bengals look to defend their title against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Having already ended the franchise's 32-year AFC Championship Game drought this time last year, the third-year Bengals quarterback isn't surprised or overwhelmed by the consistent success that's coincided with his arrival.
CINCINNATI, OH

